Hilary Duff admits feeling intimidated by 'really impressive' A-lister

If we cast our minds back to the cult millennial favourite A Cinderella Story, many younger millennials first met Jennifer Coolidge long before her White Lotus role.

Coolidge stole the show as Hilary Duff’s wickedly over-the-top stepmother, and while the then-15-year-old Duff held her own on screen, she admits there were moments she had to remind herself it was all just acting.

Coolidge played the villain so convincingly that even Duff occasionally found herself genuinely intimidated on set.

Duff recently sat down with Variety where she shared that it's been "so much fun" to watch Coolidge's career flourish, though she noted how working with her "was really impressive and slightly intimidating as a teenager".

Jennifer Coolidge at the Emmy Awards in 2025 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"And she was mean to me, so it was a little scary, ’cause I was only like 15 and she was just, you know, mean to me ’cause she’s my evil stepmother,” she recounted.

Reflecting on the experience, Duff admitted the intensity occasionally got to her.

"At the time, I was like…" Duff said, recalling taking deep breaths. "I had to be like, 'You’re filming a movie. You’re filming a movie'".

The pair starred alongside each other in 2004's A Cinderella Story Warner Bros

The interview also comes at a pivotal moment for Duff, who is gearing up for the release of her new album Luck… or Something, set for February 2026.

Adding to the excitement, Duff will embark on a mini 'Small Rooms, Big Nerves' tour, with shows planned for London, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles beginning in January 2026.

"I'm over the moon to be stepping on stage again," Duff said in a press release. "I've got some new songs that I can't wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It's been a minute and I've missed you. Let's make some mems."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.