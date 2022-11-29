It's almost that time of year when social media feeds become inundated with their listening habits. While music lovers wait for the hotly anticipated Spotify Wrapped to drop, there's a new feature taking over that you might have seen circulating online already: Instafest.

Created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, Instafest allows users to create a bespoke festival poster curated with all of their most-played artists. The graphics have even fooled some people online, with some suggesting they look like real-life festival ads.

So, how do you create one?

It's pretty straightforward; all you need to do is:

Go to the Instafest website Select 'Sign in with Spotify' Log in to your account

And voila!

Users will then be treated to their very own personal festival lineup, with customisable aesthetics and styles. You can also select whether you want to show your top artists from the last four weeks, six months, or all-time.























As for Spotify Wrapped, the platform has yet to reveal its release date.



Last year, the popular feature dropped on December 1, which means if they follow the same trend, it could arrive as soon as Thursday.

Spotify Wrapped has become a music lover's tradition since it first launched in December 2016.

The streaming service has been teasing fans on social media over the last week with links to a Wrapped 2022 webpage. They wrote: "Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here? [Red heart emoji] this tweet, and we'll remind you!"

It continued: "Wrapped is coming. The story of your year with Spotify.

"Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub."

