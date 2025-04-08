Viral
In Pictures: Never too early for Easter eggs at London Zoo

An endangered ring-tailed lemur inspects a handcrafted nest, woven together using dried grapevines, twine, and rope searching for an Easter treat, as the zookeepers at London Zoo deliver seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidays (Yui Mok/PA)
Keepers at London Zoo have delivered seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidays.

Asiatic lions, meerkats and ring-tailed lemurs were among the creatures enjoying tearing into papier-mache eggs containing food treats including mealworms.

An Asiatic lion plays with a papier-mache Easter egg, as the zookeepers at London Zoo deliver seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidaysAn Asiatic lion plays with a papier-mache Easter egg at London Zoo (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Meerkats play with a papier-mache Easter egg filled with a handful of their favourite treat of mealwormsMeerkats delved into and filled with a handful of their favourite treat of mealworms (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

An endangered ring-tailed lemur inspects an Easter treatAn endangered ring-tailed lemur inspects an Easter treat (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Asiatic lions play with a papier-mache Easter egg, as the zookeepers at London Zoo deliver seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidaysAsiatic lions play with a papier-mache Easter egg (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Endangered ring-tailed lemurs inspect handcrafted nest, woven together using dried grapevines, twine, and rope searching for an Easter treat, as the zookeepers at London Zoo deliver seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidaysRing-tailed lemurs search for an Easter treat at London Zoo (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

An Asiatic lion tears into a papier-mache Easter eggAn Asiatic lion tears into a papier-mache Easter egg (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Meerkats Frank, Penelope, and Dracula play with a papier-mache Easter egg, filled with a handful of their favourite treat of mealworms, as the zookeepers at London Zoo deliver seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidaysMeerkats Frank, Penelope, and Dracula play with a papier-mache Easter egg (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

