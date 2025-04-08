In Pictures: Never too early for Easter eggs at London Zoo

Keepers at London Zoo have delivered seasonal surprises to their animals ahead of the Easter holidays.

Asiatic lions, meerkats and ring-tailed lemurs were among the creatures enjoying tearing into papier-mache eggs containing food treats including mealworms.

