Apple is constantly evolving their iPhones and tech, prompting older models to quickly become obsolete.

Well now, the company have announced certain models will no longer be sold. Repairs will also be unavailable for the five iPhones, as Apple expect the software to become so slow that it's generally easier for consumers to upgrade.

Apple had an incredible amount of success off the back of its iPhone launch in 2007, introducing innovative features such as touch screen interfaces and virtual keyboards.

Fast forward, and the tech company amassed $71.6 billion in revenue (in Q1 2021alone) and has recently released the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is also expected to arrive later this year, with leaked claims to include a new 48-megapixel primary camera, A16 Bionic chip and a new swanky design.

Models as late as the iPhone 6 Plus are said to be scrapped, says Apple. These are also known as "vintage iPhones" which means "Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago".

The "vintage" models are as follows:

iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6 Plus

Apple said: "Apple discontinues hardware service for certain technologically obsolete products. Your device is supported by ongoing OS updates and backed by a network of more than 5,000 Apple-certified repair locations that you can count on if something unexpected happens.

They will be joining the already-obselete iPhones, which are:

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S (8GB)

The global firm advised: "Owners of iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV products may obtain service and parts from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores and Independent Repair Providers, for a minimum of 5 years from when Apple last distributed the product for sale.



"Service and parts may be obtained for longer, as required by law, or for up to 7 years, subject to parts availability."

