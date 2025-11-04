Irish police conclude that roaming ‘lion’ was actually a dog

Concerns over a “lion” roaming around Irish woodlands have been allayed by Irish police, who have concluded the animal was actually a dog.

A video circulated on social media sites and the WhatsApp messaging platform last week showed an animal that looked like a lion entering a wooded area.

The sighting was reported to have occurred near Mountshannon, Co Clare – with some social media posts also linking the event to Kells, Co Meath.

On Tuesday, members of the Irish police service said that the sighting of a lion-like animal was a dog.

Gardai from Killaloe concluded that the animal roaming around the woods was a Newfoundland breed, adding that the particular dog was named Mouse.

They said the dog was “delighted with his recent viral video clip”.

Mouse’s fur appears to have been shaved down to leave a lengthy tuft on the tip of the tail, while also preserving the appearance of a mane around his head and neck.