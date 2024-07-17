IShowSpeed urges fans to stop attacking his car after another chaotic live stream

Another real-life stream from IShowSpeed has resulted in chaotic scenes once more as the popular YouTuber continues his tour of Europe.

Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., pleaded with his fans to "chill" as they banged on his car and almost stopped him from getting a doner sandwich he wanted to try out.

One clip shared on social media shows a number of fans chasing after Speed who's being driven away in a black car and they bang on it with their fists.

During the clip, Speed, wearing an Austrian football shirt, said: "Holy s**t bro."

At one point, the car stopped and fans can be seen trying to peer into the window to catch a glimpse of Speed.

He responded by shouting: "Yo, chill - ah they gonna keep banging bro, tell 'em to stop banging, I don't want to keep paying for these cars."

Speed is reported to have said he's already paid out $50,000 because of vehicles damaged during his European tour.

Speed is stopping off in a number of countries during his football-themed stay in Europe while Euro 2024 has been going on.

Similar scenes to those in Austria of over-enthusiastic fans have happened in The Netherlands and Norway.

Later in the stream, Speed's car stopped again as he wanted to get out and try a doner sandwich but a huge crowd of people was in the way.

He debated not going at all but eventually decided to. When he got out the car for the first time, chants of "Speed" rang around Austria.

Speed got in and out before he went for it with his security carving a path for him.

He pleaded: "Yo, chill out y'all, if y'all tweak too much, I gotta go so chill out. Don't do nothing stupid, alright? Just relax, just chill, just chill. I wanna try the doner so just chill out, alright?"

Speed eventually got to try it out and absolutely loved it, causing a frenzy when he said how good it was.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.