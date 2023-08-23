iShowSpeed impersonator gets millions of views by showing old streams

iShowSpeed has been in the news an awful lot recently and he’s one of the most popular streamers on the internet.

So popular, in fact, that an impersonator is racking up millions of views by showing his old streams.

An IShowSpeed fan account has been posting screenshots from the account, which is restreaming old content.

The old streams were being picked up by plenty of fans, too. One grab showed that more than 18,000 concurrent viewers were tuning into old footage of the streamer playing Roblox.

Other restreams have also been flagged by fan pages recirculating old footage.

IShowSpeed hasn’t responded to the old streams yet, though – and at the moment, he’s probably got other things on his mind.

The 18-year-old ended a recent stream suddenly after accidentally exposing himself to fans live on air last week.

The hugely popular figure was broadcasting to 24,000 people when he accidentally flashed the camera, looking shocked after realising what he’d done instantly.

The streamer, real name Darren Watkins stood up, showing his crotch, not realising that his penis was exposed

The streamer has since returned to the platform and addressed the "embarrassing moment," and how it's impacted him mentally.

"These past days and hours, I've been suffering very mentally, genuinely," he told viewers. "At the end of the day, I'm still a human being."

He said it was "one of the worst fears" that has happened and that it's "just depressing."

"You guys are joking, you guys can crack your jokes – but you're genuinely not looking a the bigger picture," he said. "Do you all know I have family, little siblings?"

"I don't know what to do anymore, bro," Speed continued.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter