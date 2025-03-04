Popular YouTuber iShowSpeed has reacted to an alleged photo of him from third grade circulating online.

On 1 March, Speed responded to fan questions and comments from his Discord community, which saw one person share a photo of the younger streamer in the chat.

"How the hell did y’all find my third-grade photo from when I was eight years old?" a baffled Speed said. "Y’all are dead*** weird."

The photo showed a plumper youngster resembling the star wearing a green Minecraft hoodie. His real name 'Darren Watkins Jr' was written underneath with details of his interests: "YouTube Society, Minecraft Club and Track".

"Only my close family members have this," Speed claimed. "Only my close family members have this. The fact y'all have this is considered insane, bro! Like, the only person who has it is my mother, so I know who leaked this in my family."

One X/Twitter user shared the alleged snap and racked up 22.3 million views in the process, with reactions coming in thick and fast.

The photo was met with a lot of speculation, with many believing it was edited or completely fake.

"There’s no way this is Speed bro," one quipped, as another wrote: "This has to be fake."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "We all know this isn't him."

Many more believed the photo was a product of artificial intelligence.

