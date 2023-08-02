The release of Barbieand Oppenheimer films on the same day sparked a "Barbenheimer" meme frenzy - but this has caused upset in Japan as people have responded by posting 9/11 memes.

Social media has been flooded with the clashing pink aesthetic of Barbie and the dark aesthetic of Oppenheimer, along with edits that combine the two films which has also resulted in a load of new merchandise and brand collaborations.

A US account for the Barbie movie even responded to a graphic of both Cillian Murphy carrying Margot Robbie through a burning city with the caption: “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, some have expressed how this trend is insensitive to Japan as the memes created are based on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs that took place 77 years ago during World War II, killing an estimated 129,000 to 226,000 people.

The Japanese people have since responded to Barbenheimer with their own hashtag #NoBarbenheimer and have now created edits of their own using photos from 9/11 and adding the Barbie aesthetic.

















"The atomic bomb should not be used as a meme and turned into a comedy," one person said.



"Do you know how many people were brutally murdered by the atomic bomb? Will "Barbie" advertise the Holocaust as well? Shame on you."

Another person wrote: "It is too gross and absolutely horrifying to find those people making fun of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki AND the official Barbie Movie account approves them. This is totally inhumane!"

Warner Bros Japan also noted their disappointment at Barbenheimer tweets.

“We find it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie Barbie reacted to the social media postings of ‘Barbenheimer’ fans," it wrote.

"We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the US headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologise to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions.”

This led Warner Bros US to issue an apology for engaging with the memes.

“Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology,” they wrote on their official account.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.