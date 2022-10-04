A webcam model has revealed that she earns £8,000 a month by bullying men and she only has to work two hours a day.

25-year-old Jennifer Love, 25 was working as a waitress when lockdown hit in 2020. Struggling to make ends meet a friend joked that she should start selling pictures of her feet.

Fast-forward and just over two years later she is making around £4,000 during a quiet month and double that on a good one.

Love makes her income by taking personalised video requests - and charges £40 for a 10-second shot of her feet and £150 for a personalised three-minute video where she insults her clients.

For a 10-minute 'PayPig' session, where Jennifer has private calls with clients who send her money, she can rake in £1,000 in payments.

A PayPig is someone who enjoys sending money to be humiliated and mocked. Jennifer, from Reading, Berkshire, said: “A lot of people have criticised me saying I’m taking advantage of vulnerable men and that I should be ashamed.





“It’s their kink to be ridiculed and to give away their money. I love the freedom I get from my work, I can work as little and as often as I want and I feel empowered.”

She only has to work between two and three hours a night.

The weirdest thing Jennifer says she has to do is spit onto the camera, pretending it’s her clients' face.

She said: “I go into bed on a Friday and Saturday night in all my make-up, watch TV and just wait for the punters to roll in. I have to mock and ridicule them and to be honest it’s all pretty PG. I call them pathetic, that I’m too good for them and that they should give me all their money.”

Jennifer gets most of her business at the weekends when men come home drunk from nights out.

She added there is no way of defining a PayPig and her customers aren’t always what you’d think.

“I have a lot of older businessmen and also younger men who spend too much time on their hands. I once even had a woman client, I was very shocked I didn’t expect to see a female on the other side of the camera.”

Jennifer works for a webcam agency called Off The Record which brings her greater protection and safety from unwanted and unwarranted requests.

The company even provide the women with therapy.

She added: “I don’t do anything I don’t feel comfortable with, and for me that is anything below waist. I’m in a relationship and my partner is very supportive of what I do. We have been together for a year and a half and he asks me how my days been and what I’ve been up to. I tested the waters by saying I did only fans because I was so worried he wouldn’t take it well.”

Jennifer started by keeping it secret from her family and friends but now everyone but her grandparents know.

She said: “Obviously my mum would rather I became a brain surgeon but the most important thing for her is that I’m happy. My dad is not impressed with it at all but we still talk.”

Before becoming a camgirl, Jennifer said she had no self-esteem and low confidence but has never felt so good in her own skin.

She hopes to own her own agency so she can support other women in the industry.

“People say we’re forced into this work because we have no other options but it’s not what people think it is. It’s a choice and we do it because we want to and we enjoy it, it’s empowering.”

