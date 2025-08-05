Trump drags Taylor Swift into 'woke' rant as he praises 'Republican' Sydney Sweeney

Donald Trump has dragged Taylor Swift into his Truth Social rant all about “woke” adverts amid the Sydney Sweeney controversy.

Since hearing the reports that actress Sweeney is a registered Republican, Trump has come out swinging for her in defence of the controversy around her American Eagles jeans advert that has faced accusations of being “ imbued with eugenic messaging ”.

In one of his most recent Truth Social rants, Trump brought up the incident and used it to randomly attack Swift, reiterate how much he dislikes her, and claim “being woke is for losers”. The US president appeared to claim that he turned people against Swift, despite her being one of the most successful pop stars in history.

He wrote : “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!”

Trump continued: “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

People were, sadly, left unsurprised by Trump’s most recent attack on Swift.

“I don’t blame her if she never spoke about anything ever again. What the f**k is this continued harassment by the United States president and his cult followers? All because she exercised her right to vote. This country is a circus led by a clown,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “I feel f**king sick for her. This is a PRESIDENT of a whole ass country targeting her for what, the 5th time??? His obsession with her is concerning.”

Someone else pointed out: “‘She was booed out of the Super Bowl’. Bro you got shot at your own rally I know you’re not talking.”

One person commented: “I don’t think Americans get how truly f***ed it is for the president to be talking like this.”

indy100 has contacted the White House and Taylor Swift's representatives for comment.

