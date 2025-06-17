Tucker Carlson slams Fox News 'propaganda' aimed at 'elderly' viewers

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed his former employers for broadcasting 'propaganda' aimed at their 'elderly' vulnerable viewers.

Speaking to former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on "Bannon’s War Room" podcast, Carlson said "What they’re doing is what they always do, which is just turning up the propaganda hose to full blast and just trying to, you know, knock elderly Fox viewers off their feet and make them submit to where you want them to."

Tucker strongly criticised the broadcaster for its coverage of the Israel-Iran conflict accusing them of pushing the country towards war.

