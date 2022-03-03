Journalists on the ground in Ukraine have been invaluable in portraying the resilience of the country’s population during the Russian invasion – and now an incredible video has been revealed showing journalists showing courage all of their own.

A new clip from ITV News shows a team of reporters join a convoy out of Mariupol, after the city came under the control of Russian troops.

The terrifying footage shows the barrel of a Russian tank turning towards the camera, which was documenting the route taken by senior international correspondent John Irvine and his team.

The ITV report reads: “Our team, along with other journalists and some diplomats in the train of cars, was stopped just five miles outside of the city.

“Russian tanks stopped the cars. At one point the tank turret turned towards the vehicle, soldiers knelt and aimed their rifles at the convoy.”

It comes after the port city Mariupol in the south east of the country was hit with artillery over the past week, before coming under Russian control.

Thankfully, the team were able to move on, with the report continuing: “The situation eventually calmed and our team was allowed to drive on after searches of the vehicle and inspection of their identification.”

It’s the latest footage to emerge showing journalists reporting in the most testing of circumstances.

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has also been praised online for reporting the news in Kyiv over the past week, and he recently stated that he’s committed to stopping the spread of misinformation by staying.