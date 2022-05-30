Her Majesty the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years on the throne.

We're happy for her, but mainly pretty pleased it's given us an extra bank holiday.

And brands must be pretty pleased too, as it has given them the opportunity to flog a huge range of Queen-themed products to - if you are feeling generous - celebrate her reign, or - if you are feeling cynical - capitalise on the trend and make some money.

Whatever you think about it, here are 11 bits of tat you can buy to see in the Jubilee in style.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Barbie Queen

Mattel has unveiled a limited-edition Queen Barbie doll to mark the platinum jubilee. It is sold out - naturally - but Amazon might restock it if you have £94.99 to spare.

Mattell









Royal Pickle

Tracklements have made a pickle to celebrate the Queen. The vegan spread features Lincolnshire onions, Muscovado sugar and malt vinegar along with tamarind paste, chilli, allspice and lemon juice.





Jubilee rowing machine

While 20 per cent of sales go to Parkinson's UK which can only be good, we didn't expect a Union flag clad rowing machine to make its way onto the Jubilee tat market. It is only £3500. Steal.









Chicken crowns

These snacks which we are sure the Queen would never ever eat are now available in Iceland. It is how she would want us to celebrate her long reign.

Union jack oven gloves

And thank goodness Etsy is selling £15 oven gloves so you can take your Jubilee chicken crowns out of the oven with patriotism and safety.





Lamqueeni

You can see what Lambrini did here with their limited edition bottle which only costs £3.





Royal mint coin

A special 50p coin to celebrate the Queen is on sale for... £7. Yes, people are selling money for 14 times its value.





M&S ham and egg sandwich

Babe, what's wrong? You've barely touched your jubilee giant egg and ham sandwich.

Heinz salad queen

Heinz temporarily rebranded their salad cream to 'salad queen' to celebrate her reign. So far so good, until someone in the US let them know it is actually a NSFW slang term.

Heinz had no idea but took the news on the chin. They replied on Twitter: "For the record, we did not. But every day is a school day eh."

Indeed it is.





Caterpillar cake

Who is surprised that M&S managed to get a caterpillar cake out of the Jubilee? Anyone?

Ma'amite

And finally, Marmite has made 'Ma'amite'. Fair play to them.

Who could say no to any of these products?... Who?!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.