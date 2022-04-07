A prospective juror for the sentencing of the Parkland Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz told the judge she wouldn’t be able to serve - because she is both married and has a “sugar daddy” who she needs to see.

In October, Cruz had pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder related to the school massacre.

However, the death penalty trial was delayed after the prosecutors said they needed more time to interview mental health experts anticipated to testify on behalf of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killer.

The three-step jury selection process, which started on Monday, is predicted to last two months, followed by a four-month trial to see if Cruz receives life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

During the jury selection proceeding, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked whether she had missed anyone with questions or concerns.

"Did you have a question?" she asked a prospective juror, who was regarded as "Miss Bristol."

"This is a whole entire month. First of all, let me clarify myself, July 2 is my birthday, July 4 is my son, and the 18 is my other son," the woman explains.

"Don't talk too fast; we have to be able to understand … so you said that the July, there [are] dates in July that you're not available? What are those dates?" Scherer asks.

"July 7, July 4, and July 18 … And again, I need to figure out something," Bristol responds before dropping the bombshell that she has a "sugar daddy that I see every day."

"I'm sorry?" Scherer asks, seemingly perplexed as she cocks her head.

"My sugar daddy," Bristol reiterates.

"OK, I'm not exactly sure what you're talking about, but we'll…," the judge interjects.

Bristol continued: "I'm married, and I have my sugar daddy. I see him every day."

Still a bit baffled, Judge Scherer, told Miss Bristol that she would come back to her, and she was ultimately dismissed from the trial.

Despite the gravity of the trial, people on Twitter didn't hesitate to make light of the woman's sugar daddy situation.

One wrote: "I mean, who hasn't tried the sugar daddy excuse to get out of jury duty at least once?"

"This can't be real life. This has got to be a movie.

A third wrote: "My coworker just got summoned. I'm gonna tell her to use this excuse."

Someone else had a piece of advice for sugar daddies and added: "Sugar daddies should cover their babies during jury service."

Overall, Fox News reports that 120 of the first 160 prospective jurors were dismissed from participating — including Bristol.

