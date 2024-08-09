A report claims Kamala Harris' campaign has not attempted to contact Kai Cenat about doing a livestream together.

A TMZ source told the publication that despite Cenat saying he's been contacted by Secret Service and from someone believed to be connected to Harris, no-one from the Democrat's campaign has actually tried to get in touch.

The source reportedly added Harris' campaign leadership has not had any talks about this happening at all.

TMZ was told Cenat's team has been in contact with a third-party organisation with informal ties to the Democratic National Committee which may explain why the Secret Service had been trying to contact him.

Rumours are he might do something with the team when the convention starts later this August but these talks are understood to have started before President Joe Biden dropped out of the election race with no-one from the Harris campaign being a part of the talks.

During a Twitch stream, Cenat said he kept getting calls from Secret Service and from a "girl" believed to be connected to the Harris campaign.

"I've got the f**king Secret Service calling me five times n***a! I don't know goddamn s**t about politics my n***a, I don't know nothing," he said during a recent stream which was clipped into a video and shared on social media.

As he shouted this, he slammed his desk causing his camera to fall off.

"I had a bad b***h that I've been trying to get on for like, the last three, the last... Two years, that I haven't spoken to in like, a year," he said.

"I haven't spoken to this girl in so goddamn long who had the audacity to text me 'we need you a part of the campaign'.

"At first, I was thinking she was talking about like, a game, a video game, like a Modern Warfare game or some s**t, or if not that, a clothing brand.

"I'm like 'what campaign?' Sure they're gonna say..."

He then paused before saying "we're not gonna get into details".

Although Cenat did not rule it out completely, it doesn't seem Harris will be collaborating with the streamer at this time.

This all comes after Adin Ross hosted a stream on Kick with former US President, and Republican candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, Donald Trump.

