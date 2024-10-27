Snoop Dogg wants to invest in Celtic after seeing Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham success

Snoop Dogg was America's cheerleader at the Paris Olympics this year, but he doesn't want his sports-related endeavours to end there as the rapper has revealed he's interested in investing in Celtic Football Club.

This admission came after the Drop It Like It's Hot artist shared how he was inspired by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who invested in the Welsh football club Wrexham which increased the side's visibility thanks to the Disney+ docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Since Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2020, the club has won back-to-back promotions and is currently in the EFL League One, the third tier of English football.

"I love what Ryan has done with Wrexham – it’s just a great story," Snoop said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Record.

“Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time – if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it."

Celtic play in the Scottish Premiership, the top tier of Scottish football and the side based in Glasgow are currently top of the league.

Snoop - real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - has been a fan of the club for two decades and went on to explain why he became a Celt.

"I have watched so much soccer in Europe but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them," the Californian said.

“There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that."

Given that Snoop is worth £120 million, Celtic fans will no doubt be keen for him to come on board.

Plus, there is one added element of the club that makes Snoopy very happy (or should we say Hoopy)...

"Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up!" he said. "Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven.

"The headlines write themselves."

Some other famous Celtic fans include Susan Boyle who Snoop gave a shoutout to saying she "needs to make a comeback" and he would "love to sing with her," as well as Sir Rod Stewart who Snoop wants to catch a Celtic game with.

Previously, a clip from Snoop's trip to Scotland went viral last year when he was greeted by a bagpiper playing the song Still D.R.E. after he landed from his flight.

