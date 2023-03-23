Twitch streamer unknowingly helps shoplifter escape a mall

Twitch streamer Esfand accidentally found himself involved in a crime while broadcasting from a shopping mall recently - and accidentally assisting a shoplifter.

The 25-year-old, who boats over 1.2 million subscribers, innocently holds a door open for a man leaving a shop carrying a large tablet and a carrier bag.

Unbeknownst to Esfand, it was actually a robbery taking place.

“Get him! He just stole a whole computer,” a security guard shouted, racing after him.

