Travel influencer has controversial plan for all seven natural wonders of the US

A travel influencer who went viral after having sex outside a football stadium is back with more outdoor activities – getting frisky at the Grand Canyon.

Kaylee Killion, who has droves of fans online thanks to her saucy bikini snaps, previously hit the headlines after revealing her risqué romp while at an NFL game.

The 27-year-old, who boasts 448,000 followers on Instagram, (@thenaughty_travelers ), has now gone viral once again after getting raunchy with her boyfriend, Cody Nelson, 29, while visiting the famous national park in Arizona.

And she’s not stopping there.

The model is now on a mission to have sex in all seven natural wonders of the US including popular sites such as Niagara Falls, Redwoods and Mount McKinley.

“Cody and I love travelling and seeing new places, especially national parks and we also love having sex in public,” Kaylee told NudePR.com .

“I also love sharing this with our fans, so I thought why not combine both?

“We are always worried about being caught, but that’s part of the fun and excitement – and what turns us on.”

Currently, the couple are travelling across the country in their car while living in a rooftop tent and plan on hitting as many national parks as possible in a month – while getting down and dirty in each.

They visited the Grand Canyon in late October and hope to visit at least three more before their new year, including Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Kaylee, who is from Arizona, US, added: “We love the risk of potentially getting caught while getting to explore our beautiful country.

“We’ve had sex wherever you can think of and we’re definitely going to continue having sex in risky situations, as we love doing it.”

In a clip posted on Instagram, which has racked up 1.8m views, the couple are shown getting intimate as they admire the view of the Grand Canyon.

The pair both share a tender kiss while Cody grabs Kaylee’s perky bottom, before she straddles him.

Kaylee also shares a sweet snap of the pair at the nature spot in another post, captioning it “Nothing beats the Grand Canyon”.

Users have flocked to the comments to share their reactions, with many people feeling the love.

“Just beautiful,” Darrell said.

“Together in a favorite place,” added Alexander.

Someone else added: “I love it there! I'm thinking about doing it two week backpack trip inside the canyon.”

“You are wonderful baby,” another fan commented.

Mostafa said: “Your relationship is wonderful.”

“Lucky man,” another user added.

Someone else commented: “Such a HOT couple,” followed by two fire emojis. [sic]

“Shoulda been me,” another person said. [sic]

