It's been a whole year since Dubai Bling season 3 ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers, and now we've finally got confirmation that Netflix has renewed the reality show for season 4 - and it's coming soon.

The show follows one of Dubai's elite social circles and their luxurious lifestyles... alongside their extremely dysfunctional friendships (let's be honest, few reality moments will ever come close to that plate-throwing fight between DJ Bliss and Ebraheem Al Samadi).

"The region’s glitziest reality series storms back with its biggest season yet", Netflix said in the official release. "Familiar faces return alongside new arrivals ready to shake the city’s social scene to its core. Rivalries spark, loyalties are tested, and the Dubai elite find themselves navigating friendships as unpredictable as the next big party."

Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger after business mogul, Ebraheem showed up at DJ Bliss and Danya's gender reveal party uninvited, just episodes after he'd shared their secret baby news on camera, prompting a massive rift in the group.

Other bits you may have missed included Ebraheem calling time on his marriage to Hamdah, subsequently going to war with Zeina Khoury over a trademark, and Safa Siddiqui hosting a 'funeral' for her Lamborghini.

Season 4 is going to have a lot to live up to.

Here's what we know so far...

Netflix

When is Dubai Bling season 4 released?

We don't have an official launch date just yet, but it will be sometime in 2026, following the announcement in January. We'll let you know when we hear more.

Who's leaving Dubai Bling for season 4?

There's already been a couple of confirmed departures from the show after season 3.

DJ Bliss, who was central to some of the show's biggest feuds, has already announced he's left the show for good.

“Honestly, it’s not for me. We had a three-year contract deal and I did that just to finish up what we started", he said during an appearance on Nour Aldin’s podcast.

“It’s not really what I enjoy doing and of course, it has a lot of benefits, a lot of people see a successful show like that.

“But it doesn’t really resonate well with me, who I am, what I want to do, what I believe in, and what my beliefs are.”

Loujain Adada (also known as LJ), also won't be seen on the show again.

She told Dubai Lovin that the “show was really only sharing about five per cent of my life” adding: “I’m leaving with a grateful heart, and I feel that it’s time for a new chapter for me."

It's not known if Kris and Briana Fade will be in season 4 - they weren't around in season 3 as they'd just welcomed a new baby to their family, but haven't formally left the show.





Netflix

Who's joining Dubai Bling season 4?

With a number of cast members leaving, it makes sense that we'll likely see some new faces.

What's more, each season has welcomed more newbies, so it would be in keeping with tradition. Season 2 saw the introduction of Kayali founder, Mona Kattan, along with her husband, Hassan Elamin.

Season 3 introduced Rawan Abdullah Abu Zaid, AKA Model Roz, Jwana Karim, and Mahira Abdel Aziz to the group.

Early predictions from fans suggest singer, Shatha Hassoun, creator Zohra Mankai, and Amir Khan's wife, Faryal Makhdoom, could be among those who make an appearance.

Why not read...

All-expenses-paid ‘influencer academy’ for aspiring travel TikTokers has launched

Dubai's most-Instagrammed hotels are proving they live up to their viral legacy