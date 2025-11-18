The new season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has returned in full swing, already capturing the attention of devoted viewers.

Yet attention has turned to a blast from the past 'feud', unexpectedly brought to the surface by Piers Morgan, who drew attention to the disagreement.

Morgan stirred the pot by sharing a throwback photograph of himself with fellow Britain's Got Talent judges at the time: Amanda Holden, Kelly Brook, Simon Cowell, and presenters Ant and Dec.

He claimed Brook "very briefly appeared" as a judge for "two disastrous days," noting that the dynamic between the trio will be intriguing to watch unfold on the new season of I'm a Celeb.

But where did it all begin?

Brook was hired as a Britain's Got Talent judge in 2009, only to be dismissed the same week.

In Ant and Dec's memoir Ooh! What a Lovely Pair, they recounted Brook's first day on set.

"Kelly looked nervous, so I told her it was going to be great fun and to just relax. She nodded, then looked at me and said, ‘And what do you do on the show?’ I looked at Simon, who was sat next to me. He turned to Kelly and said, ‘Kelly, you have seen the show, haven't you?’ To which she replied, ‘Yeah… well, bits,’" Dec shared.

He added: "I don't want to sound like an egomaniac, but the last person who said, ‘And what do you do?’ was the Queen when I met her at the party for ITV's 50th anniversary."

The pair also revealed they had two questions regarding her appointment: "‘Why is there a fourth judge?’ and ‘Why is it Kelly Brook?’"

Dec continued: "Obviously, as hosts of the show, we have to justify that kind of thing to the audience, and no one could give us a good reason why Kelly was on board.

"The simple answer was that Simon, without talking to anyone, had decided it was a good idea. We didn’t agree."

They also noted that they "felt sorry" for Brook and her dismissal, adding: "It wasn’t anything personal with Kelly; it was just the four judges didn’t work."

Meanwhile, Brook believed Ant and Dec "clearly didn't want" her on BGT, although she said they were always "pleasant" to her face.

In an interview with The Standard in 2012, she said: "Their egos are such that they were saying to themselves: 'How dare she think she can come on to our show?' and since then they've been very vocal about their displeasure at me being there."

