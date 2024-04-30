Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked for very awkward timing of dog book release

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/kimberly-guilfoyle-puppy-book-mocked-social-media_n_663015d4e4b0c9bc875897b8Kimberly Guilfoyle announced her new book at an unfortunate time, and social media isn't holding back.

Former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend announced on social media on Monday the publication of her children's book, The Princess and Her Pup.

Guilfoyle wrote on Twitter/X that the book, "teaches children that it's easier to be courageous with a friend by your side." As well as adding that 10 per cent of the proceeds will go to the organisation Furry Friends , "which provides complete care for abused and abandoned dogs and cats."

The book will be published by Brave Books, which claims to provide an "alternative to the Leftist Agenda" and publishes "Pro-God, Pro-America Children's Books" according to their website.

Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her book announcement immediately made users think of the other major news story about dogs this week: the revelation that Republican governor Kristi Noem killed a 14-month-old dog.

In excerpts from Noem's upcoming memoir, she revealed that she once killed a wirehaired pointer for being "less than worthless" as a hunting dog, and added that she also shot a smelly goat at the same gravel put.

After facing backlash, Noem attempted to justify her actions by saying, "it wasn't easy. But often the easy way isn't the right way."

But Guilfoyle's poor announcement timing meant the Kristi Noem jokes started to write themselves.





HT HuffPost

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.