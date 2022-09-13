As King Charles III prepares to ascend to the throne, old videos of him are reemerging online, reminding people of his funny personality.

One TikTok user posted a video of King Charles back in July, who was Prince Charles at the time, responding to a fan's inquiry about getting a beer during the Commonwealth Games.

As King Charles waves hello to fans during the opening of the Games, one asks "Charles will you go for a beer?"

To everyone's surprise, the future King responds, "where".

The crowd, and King Charles, erupt into laughter as he points his finger at the fan for the cheeky question.

The video has over 8 million views and 3k comments from people happy the monarch indulged the fan with a funny exchange.

"Fortunate enough to have met him twice and in private he’s so down to earth and funny," a commenter wrote.

"He’s really funny ! Met him when I was 17 and asked if I could marry one of his sons 😂 he said “take your pick”," another person said.

"I think Charles is a lot nicer and better sense of humour than he gets credit for. It’s a shame," a TikTok user wrote.

Other old videos of the future King of Britain have resurfaced, giving people a better idea of who King Charles' is. Like one of him dancing along to music when visiting Canada.

