Prince Charles shows off his dance moves during Canada tour

Prince Charles has been caught busting a move during a royal tour of Canada, when he went to a traditional Dene Drum Dance in Yellowknife.

In the 1,000-year-old indigenous performance, the drummers sing and play while dancing clockwise to follow the sun.

“It was awesome. He fitted right in. It shows he really does care about the community," Chief Edward Sangris said on the heir's dancing skills.

Others in attendance took selfies with the Prince while he was in action. That's sure to make for some great Instagram content.

