What will Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) do if she loses her seat to Democratic opponent Adam Frisch? One Democratic strategist is suggesting OnlyFans.

In one of the most unanticipated close midterm races, Boebert, 35, is trailing behind Frisch by less than 100 votes.

As political commentators look closely for final results, one joked that Boebert's political career could be over, which could open the door to an OnlyFans career.

Boebert's restaurant, Shooter's Grill, also closed down earlier this year.

"What’s the meaning if Lauren Boebert, the second most popular QAnon congressperson in MAGA, what if she loses?" MSNBC host Joy Reid asked Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella.

Bardella responded, "I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans, I don't know what she would do in this scenario."

The MSNBC host began laughing at Bardella's spirited suggestion.

Bardella's joke did not land with Republicans who found it offensive to suggest Boebert would resort to OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for its NSFW content.

But even Democrats found Bardella's joke offensive. People accused the Democratic strategist of making a misogynistic comment that painted sex workers in a negative light.

Boebert has developed a reputation for sharing far-right controversies when speaking in public or on social media.



By aligning herself with former president Donald Trump and other far-right congresspeople like Marjorie Taylor Greene has made her a polarizing figure in the Republican party.

Some strategists, including Bardella, believe Boebert's extremely close race suggests that her constituents are not happy with her actions, which may have contributed to the lack of "red wave".

As of Thursday morning, no winner had been called in the race. Boebert was behind Frisch by 64 votes according to the Associated Press.

