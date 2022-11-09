For the last few months, all eyes have been fixated on Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona to see the outcome out of the midterm elections.

What nobody was paying attention to was Colorado's Third District where Republican Rep Lauren Boebert faced an unexpected tough race.

On Tuesday night, the results in Boebert's race against Democratic candidate Adam Frisch were too close to call as the two remained neck-and-neck.

But as Boebert trailed behind Frisch Wednesday morning, it seemed that the 35-year-old representative may not hold her seat.

The internet had a field day with the tight race and thoughts of Boebert's potential loss.

Memes and reactions poured in on Twitter with people mocking Boebert.





Boebert rose to notoriety after obtaining a House seat in 2021.



Over the last two years, she has become a public far-right figure for fiercely defending gun rights, spreading QAnon conspiracy theories, opposing LGBTQ+ rights, advocating for the merger of church and state, and more.

Notably, the Colorado representative has made several mistakes when speaking or tweeting.

Earlier this year she mistakingly made up a military title "lieutenant corporal". Last year, she tweeted a typo "truinternatialdepressure".





By Wednesday morning, the race between Boebert and Frisch was still too close to call. But with 90 percent of votes in, Frisch was leading with 50.6 percent of the vote.

