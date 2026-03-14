The Democrats have reacted to Jake Paul’s appearance on stage with Donald Trump this week by poking fun at the large sweat patches under his arm pits.

Trump endorsed Paul if he ever went into politics at a rally-style event in Kentucky and also sat down for an interview with Paul on his YouTube channel.

During that interview, Trump picked up Paul’s deodorant and said “go buy it MAGA”.

The Democrats then posted a picture of Paul with large sweat patches under his suit jacket on stage, and wrote: “Fyi it doesn’t work.”





It comes after Trump sat down for an interview with Paul on his YouTube channel. Paul posted the interview, which ran to nearly half and hour, and added the caption: “My Interview with President Donald Trump

“We cover the Iran war, immigration policies, the assassination attempt, life advice, some funny topics, and more.”

The nature and the timing of the interview itself that came in for criticism online.

It comes as the US deploys thousands of troops and more warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up on the Strait of Hormuz. At least 2,000 people have been killed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a war that has spread across the Middle East.

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