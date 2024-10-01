Logan Paul criticised for arguing with Ryan Garcia on baby announcement post

Logan Paul has faced criticism after “beefing” with one of his rivals in the comments of an Instagram post announcing the birth of his baby.

On Sunday (September 29) the YouTuber-turned-fighter and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, announced the birth of their baby daughter in an Instagram post with the caption: “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

The sweet post included pictures of the new family of three and quickly went viral, drawing thousands of congratulatory comments from well-wishers.

One person to send the couple his congratulations was Ryan Garcia – one of Paul’s fighting rivals and someone he has famously beefed with, hitting him with a lawsuit over alleged defamation of his drinks company Prime .

While it may seem like Paul has more important things going on in his life, he took the opportunity to respond to Garcia, sparking some criticism from fans.

Paul replied to Garcia’s comment, writing: “Prime still suing you for lying but thanks.”

In what appears to be a since-deleted comment, Garcia replied writing: “I couldn’t care less about your lawsuit, I’m giving a congrats to the birth of your child.”

Paul’s decision to goad one of his rivals in the comments of a post about his newborn prompted a roasting from some of his own fans.

“This says a lot about Logan Paul. He can’t even take a thank you,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Behave. You are a parent now.”

Someone else commented: “Damn bro, relax. Enjoy your baby.”

Elsewhere in the comments, congratulations came in from Logan Paul’s brother Jake as well as their mother and father.

Pam Stepnick, the mother of the Paul brothers, wrote: “Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan and Nina, thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!”

Jake commented: “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

