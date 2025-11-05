The Louvre heist still has social media in a chokehold, with some Gen-Zers even finding it novel to see a return of classic heists, using bare hands instead of crypto scams.

Of course, a crime is still a crime, but people have been oddly fascinated to see a heist pulled off in just seven minutes, especially when getting a text back can take 24 hours.

And it’s the gift that keeps on giving, with some even joking that the criminals have a better work-life balance than most of us.

Even The New Yorker created a cutesy illustration, humorously suggesting the thieves were "prioritising self-care" above all else.

But now, attention has turned to something even more extraordinary — and as some have put it, "You can't make this up."

According to reports, most notably from the French outlet Libération among others, the world’s most prestigious museum allegedly ‘protected’ its security systems with the password... ‘LOUVRE’.

According to the outlet, the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) attended the Louvre in 2014 to carry out security checks, where they reportedly picked up on the weak password.

The ANSSI encouraged the Louvre to take corrective action, as per the report, in creating more complex passwords.

When Libération approached the museum for comment as to whether any changes were made, they declined.

And as you can imagine, the memes and jokes rolled in.

One user quipped: "Password to louvre surveillance server upgraded to 'louvre1.'"

Another joked: "Way too short for security. Should have used 'LouvreMuseumParis.'"

A third offered a more reflective take on the reported password:

Others couldn’t help but question how the supposed password managed to slip past modern security standards.





Another simply quipped: "You can't make this up."

Meanwhile, another pointed out the hilarious contrast between the grandeur of the Louvre and the simplicity of its said password.

At this point, maybe the real masterpiece was the password all along.

Indy100 reached out to the Louvre for comment

