Billionaire donor urges Trump to run for president in 2028 claiming it's 'legal'

A major Republican megadonor, Miriam Adelson, has publicly urged Donald Trump to consider running for president again in 2028, joking that it’s “legal” and offering another $250 million to support the bid.

Speaking at a White House Hanukkah reception, Adelson said she’d discussed possible legal avenues with attorney Alan Dershowitz — despite the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, which bars a third presidential term, making any such run widely seen as unconstitutional.

Trump laughed off the suggestion as supporters chanted “four more years,” but legal experts and critics quickly dismissed the idea as unworkable under current law.

