As always, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has gifted the internet hundreds of memes to laugh about.



Every year, celebrities and performers join together to spend the early hours of Thanksgiving Day putting on a show for Americans as they celebrate with family and friends.

Of course, no show goes on without a few blunders.

On this 96th annual Thanksgiving Day parade, there was no shortage of moments for people on Twitter to meme-ify and laugh about.

From performances by Lea Michele, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul to a cameo by Flavor Flav here are the best reactions and memes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lea Michele opening the parade

At the top of the show, singer and actress Michele opened the parade with a "jumpscare" performance of 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from the broadway show Funny Girl.





@ssydneyyyyy

Of course, there had to be a joke about the internet hoax that Michele cannot read.

@billbria

Big Time Rush's performance cut to a commercial break

As boy band Big Time Rush was about to perform their 2010 song 'Boyfriend', one network cut to a commercial break leaving some people very unhappy.





@illusiondixon

@B4D0MENS

Sean Paul performing 'Temperature'



Not a single person could have guessed that Paul was going to perform his 2005 hit 'Temperature' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, mostly because it doesn't give off thankful vibes.





@saphireraven225

@bigdonkey47

Flavor Flav rocking out to Paula Abdul

When cameras panned to an extremely passionate fan during Abdul's performance of 'Straight Up', people online were shocked to find that it was rapper Flavor Flav.





@h0lly_blue

"Ya boy will always be there to hype up my girl @PaulaAbdul!!! YEAH BOOYYYEEEE!!!" Flavor Flav tweeted.

Announcers misgendering Bluey

Popular children's cartoon Bluey kept getting called "he" instead of "she" by announcers, leading to some backlash from Bluey fans.

@joshua_boe

Mariah Carey officially kicking off the Christmas season



Everyone knows that when Carey sings 'All I Want for Christmas is You' it means that the holiday season has begun.

@Seanlofficial





@vibeney

