As always, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has gifted the internet hundreds of memes to laugh about.
Every year, celebrities and performers join together to spend the early hours of Thanksgiving Day putting on a show for Americans as they celebrate with family and friends.
Of course, no show goes on without a few blunders.
On this 96th annual Thanksgiving Day parade, there was no shortage of moments for people on Twitter to meme-ify and laugh about.
From performances by Lea Michele, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul to a cameo by Flavor Flav here are the best reactions and memes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Lea Michele opening the parade
At the top of the show, singer and actress Michele opened the parade with a "jumpscare" performance of 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from the broadway show Funny Girl.
Of course, there had to be a joke about the internet hoax that Michele cannot read.
Big Time Rush's performance cut to a commercial break
As boy band Big Time Rush was about to perform their 2010 song 'Boyfriend', one network cut to a commercial break leaving some people very unhappy.
@illusiondixon
Sean Paul performing 'Temperature'
Not a single person could have guessed that Paul was going to perform his 2005 hit 'Temperature' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, mostly because it doesn't give off thankful vibes.
Flavor Flav rocking out to Paula Abdul
When cameras panned to an extremely passionate fan during Abdul's performance of 'Straight Up', people online were shocked to find that it was rapper Flavor Flav.
"Ya boy will always be there to hype up my girl @PaulaAbdul!!! YEAH BOOYYYEEEE!!!" Flavor Flav tweeted.
\u201cthis parade has everything: Sean Paul performing a song about sex from the aughts, Paula Abdul in a full sequin body suit flipping around and lip syncing while Flavor Flav cheers, invisible corn kid, and an opening number so shady, I need some sun.\u201d— Jayne Claire (@Jayne Claire) 1669305758
Announcers misgendering Bluey
Popular children's cartoon Bluey kept getting called "he" instead of "she" by announcers, leading to some backlash from Bluey fans.
\u201cThe CBS folks keep calling Bluey \u201che.\u201d Have they never seen Bluey!?\u201d— Eve from Arkansas \ud83d\uddf3\ufe0f (@Eve from Arkansas \ud83d\uddf3\ufe0f) 1669302157
Mariah Carey officially kicking off the Christmas season
Everyone knows that when Carey sings 'All I Want for Christmas is You' it means that the holiday season has begun.
