This man has won the lottery six times by using his 'intuition'

A man, who has been playing the lottery for over 20 years, has put his six-time lucky streak down to intuition.

The Vietnam veteran Raymond Roberts recalled the time he walked into a Massachusetts liquor store and his intuition told him not to buy one ticket – but six instead.

He also followed his gut and used the exact same numbers he "felt good" about on each ticket.

In a statement published about the veteran's success, Massachusetts State Lottery said: "Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River is the winner of six $25,000 (£21,000) a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14."

His lucky streak carried him through six rounds of winning, leaving the man with a staggering $390,000 (£320,000) five times - totalling $1,950,000 (£1,600,000).

For the sixth ticket, he chose the 'pay per month' option – meaning he will also get 20 annual payments of $25,000 (£20,700).

Meanwhile, across the pond in the UK, three people were blissfully unaware they'd won £1m on the EuroMillions lottery draw.

It comes after 20 winners were announced last month, each taking £1m ($1.2m) each. While 17 have been claimed, a trio of winners still have yet to come forward and take home their prize.

Camelot are the operators of the National Lottery, and senior winners advisor Andy Carter spoke about the situation at the time.

He said [via Metro]: "It’s only just under a week since the draw, but we’re urging all EuroMillions players to log into their National Lottery account — the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app — or check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming one of these three remaining £1,000,000 prizes.

"There are three millionaires out there who are maybe yet to realise it! Imagine what you could do with £1,000,000 — a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a dream pad or treating your nearest and dearest."





