Over the last week, one question has been on everyone's minds thanks to a viral tweet: are there more doors or wheels in the world?

It all started when Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) from Aukland, New Zealand inadvertently shared his debate with friends, not knowing that it would soon erupt into the internet's biggest debate since Laurel vs Yanny.

In his tweet, Nixon wrote: "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it," before proposing he posed the question "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

The answer to this innocuous question has stumped many.

But on TikTok, one brave user has stepped up to the plate and figured out an answer once and for all.

Tom (@tomgw_) said in a video: "Right, today we're finding out whether there's more doors or wheels in the world so you lot can stop arguing."

He then shows a quick Google, and discovers that there's an estimated 2.3 billion houses across the world.

This leads him to his next logical conclusion, "so there's gonna be a door on the front of each of them."

"And if we estimate that maybe a quarter of those 2.3 billion houses are flats and apartments, that means 75% of them have a backdoor as well," he continues.

The TikToker then makes a rough approximation of 144.8 billion doors in total.

