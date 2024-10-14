People are only just learning what metal studs on jeans are for

Jeans are a wardrobe essential, perfect for many occasions - but have you thought about the history behind the design?

In particular, perhaps you've noticed on Levi's Jeans there are a series of metal studs - but these aren't simply just to add some extra detail to the garment.

They're actually a historic part of the design, dating all the way back to 1873 when it was patented, so a long-lasting inclusion on our pairs of jeans.

If you've ever wondered about the function of metal studs, then you're not alone as someone on Reddit asked: "Do they serve a purpose, practical or otherwise? If not, why are they there?"

The answer has to do with the time period in which they were created.

The small circular studs called rivets were added in order to prevent the pockets from fraying as back in the day people were wearing jeans to do physically demanding jobs such as working in the mines.

Pockets, in particular, can be affected due to it being where the stitches connect and potentially rip, it's also where objects can be placed which can stretch or put pressure on the fabric.

It seems people on Reddit in the comments section came to this conclusion too.

One person said: "Observe the location of the rivet on the garment. It is positioned near where the pocket starts so that it may serve as a structural reinforcement component in order to prevent the pocket from being torn off of the garment."

"They're rivets. Levi's made them popular. The rivets were implemented to make jeans more durable at the seems versus traditional sewing techniques," another person wrote.

On the official Levi's website, the brand shared how rivets came to be a classic part of their design: “By adding metal rivets to work pants, which would be known as blue jeans, they created stronger pants for working men."

Nowadays, the rivets aren't required for manual jobs so are less about ensuring the garment's structure and are added for more aesthetic purposes.

And that's not the only significant detail, as back in the day it would be common to carry around a pocket watch (before wristwatches were even a thing), and so it made sense for Levi's jeans to have a tiny pocket inside the larger jean pocket.

Elsewhere Levi's CEO has previously advised people never to wash their jeans.

