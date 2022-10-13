MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asked viewers of Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast to buy pillows to help support Hurricane Ian relief efforts ... as he stood in front of a destroyed home.

Lindell joined a disaster relief group in Fort Myers to help rebuild parts hit by Hurricane Ian while giving out pillows and blankets to victims.

Holding up one of his Bible-themed pillows and a normal white pillow, Lindell implored people to purchase one themselves.

"We put this up on the War Room square on MyPillow.com," Lindell said. "We've put up all the pillows — the Bible pillows we're giving out today and the MyPillows and the blankets."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Behind Lindell, the disaster relief volunteers tended to a home that suffered during the hurricane.

"So [viewers] can get themselves one and help support everything today using that promo code War Room," he added.

Since 2016, Lindell has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump and the far-right movement.

As a result of purporting lies about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 election MyPillow has stopped being marketed on mainstream networks.

Lindell has also been banned from Twitter.

At the end of the segment, Lindell and Bannon asked viewers to download Lindell's app Frank Speech to "secure [the Republican] vote" for the next election.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.