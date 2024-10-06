DivaJilly breaks silence on MoonMoon cheating allegations

Twitch streamer MoonMoon is alleged to have cheated on his wife with DivaJilly, a married woman who was also his partner in NoPixel, a Grand Theft Auto role-playing server.

The allegations were posted on X / Twitter by DivaJilly's husband KingCaffeine, a former Heroes of the Storm player.

MoonMoon is a Twitch streamer who plays a number of games and has a character called Maximilian Thoroughbred in NoPixel.

Thoroughbred was romantically linked with Siobahn Fitzpatrick, played by DivaJilly, in GTA RP but KingCaffeine claims it went far beyond just the game.

KingCaffeine posted a screenshot on social media September 25 detailing an intimate exchange between MoonMoon and DivaJilly on Discord.

The linked image then goes through to further screenshots showing a series of explicit messages between the two.

KingCaffeine discovered what was happening through messages that were exchanged at TwitchCon.

He posted a series of Tweets which said: "It really saddens me that it came to this after months of assuring me it was all 'RP'. I was sold the lie that it was just about sex positivity and girl bossing, when in reality they were just living out their secret fantasies while both being married.

"I got curious after finding these messages and checked other DMs. There were multiple guys she was sending and receiving sexual videos with. All of them in the NoPixel DOJ (no point in attaching these).

"I guess moral of the story is no one is safe and nothing is sacred in this industry."

MoonMoon responded to the allegations in a Twitch video, saying he has "separated" from his wife but is not yet divorced and went on to confirm the allegations were real.

He said: "'Single dude arc.' Bro, I moved! I moved! You know what I'm saying? No ring, months! Obviously, I'm going through a divorce, man!



"'Was it actually real?' Yes, man! I was just trying to be private about it, you know? It's hard."

DivaJilly responded on X / Twitter: "I'll do a stream addressing the drama in a couple days as soon as I'm settled at my mom's. But trust: I keep receipts. 😇"

She first reposted an image from 2022 of her kissing another woman with a shocked Pikachu gif.

Since then, DivaJilly has streamed on Twitch and has addressed the cheating allegations, including that KingCaffeine suggested they got married for "tax purposes".



She showed a series of screenshots of messages between the two of them.

DivaJilly said: "I thought about doing the Discord thing but there's messages where if I scroll back, they include information that could dox him and I'm not an evil c*** who doxes people. I do not do that.

"If people choose to believe him, I 100 per cent understand, I believed him for 15 years."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.