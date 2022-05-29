2022 has so far been a mixed bag for movies and memes but thankfully one of the year's biggest box office flops has managed to find a new home for itself in the memeverse.
That's right folks, 'It's Morbin Time'.
The Jared Leto vampire film, Morbius, which has a connection to Sony's ongoing attempts to make a franchise out of Spider-Man villains without actually having Spider-Man in any of the movies has been one of the most derided movies of the year to date.
The movie earned just $10 million in its second weekend in cinemas, causing it to have a 74 per cent drop in its opening weekend where it made $39 million. To date, the film has made $163,274,047 worldwide which isn't too bad but hardly what you'd expect from a big superhero film these days.
However, since its calamity at the theatres, Morbius has found a new home for itself in social media, where memes featuring the 'living vampire' Michael Morbius have taken over platforms such as Twitter, Twitch and Discord.
Numerous memes including popular ones like 'It's Morbin Time' and 'Morbheads' have gone viral with some now fearing that the popularity of the meme could convince Sony to make a sequel. Here are some of our favourites.
\u201cWhat if Morbius took the gauntlet, snapped, and said "It's Morbin time"\u201d— Underscore "The Man the Myth the Morbius" Zeus (@Underscore "The Man the Myth the Morbius" Zeus) 1652756547
\u201cSchrodinger's Morbius\n\nthe line "It's Morbin time" simultaneously exists and does not in the movie because no one has seen the film to be sure\u201d— Reluu (@Reluu) 1653253221
\u201cMorbius prequel lookin\u2019 good\u201d— Stop Skeletons From Fighting | \u2795\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25 (@Stop Skeletons From Fighting | \u2795\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25) 1653539199
\u201c"It's morbin time" just might be the most iconic line from a movie that isn't in the movie\u201d— kinoparker (@kinoparker) 1653511212
\u201cIn two years they're gonna have Jared Leto say 'Its morbin time' in an unwanted Morbius 2 and it'll be this site's fault\u201d— AlternateHistoryHub (@AlternateHistoryHub) 1653537948
\u201c@MorbiusMovie PLEASE LET MORBIUS 2 BE CALLED MORBIUS IT'S MORBIN TIME \ud83d\ude4f\ud83d\ude4f\ud83d\ude4f\u201d— Morbius (@Morbius) 1653667202
\u201cSmash announcer voice: DR MICHAEL MORBIUS\n\n*crappy wii remote speaker* - It\u2019s morbin time\u201d— madelyn \ud808\ude6d (@madelyn \ud808\ude6d) 1653314367
\u201cThis and him saying \u201cIt\u2019s Morbin\u2019 time!\u201d before completely annihilating the villains in MoM was absolute cinema. Probably my favorite scene in any movie\u201d— almost Enrique (@almost Enrique) 1653052762
\u201cIT'S MORBIN' TIME\u201d— Moon Knight-core: everything on this page is real (@Moon Knight-core: everything on this page is real) 1653742909
\u201cthe entire internet did this with morbius\u201d— \u203c\ufe0fMEAT\u203c\ufe0f (3/3) (@\u203c\ufe0fMEAT\u203c\ufe0f (3/3)) 1653621589
\u201cThe entire internet gaslighting itself into watching Morbius is one of the most hysterical things I've ever experienced on social media\u201d— FABINO (@FABINO) 1653694980
\u201cAre these really the lyrics to the song from Morbius \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@Kasey-Wan Kenobi) 1653670997
\u201cLike this tweet to see a morbius animation!\n#morbius \ud83d\udd75\ufe0f\ud83d\udd75\ufe0f\ud83d\udd75\ufe0f\u201d— JoeTheJoe (@JoeTheJoe) 1651960599
\u201cI was cleaning up my room and found some NDS and 3DS games, who else remembers this absolute classic?\ud83d\ude0d\ud83d\ude0d\ud83d\ude0d\n#MorbiusSweep #Morbius #MORBIUSARMY\u201d— SeBa (comms closed) (@SeBa (comms closed)) 1653497231
\u201cJust walked out of the theater after seeing Morbius and immediately got swarmed by 10 different women begging to marry me\u201d— Colin (@Colin) 1653663882
\u201cWhen you\u2019re told to get to the airport early and then you arrive and say you can\u2019t check your bag until two hours before departure\u201d— hannah strong (@hannah strong) 1653748344
\u201clook what you guys did\u201d— \ud835\udc12\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1a\ud83d\udd2a (@\ud835\udc12\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1a\ud83d\udd2a) 1653688381
\u201cTwitch has taken down the account that was streaming Morbius on loop as of a few hours ago. Heartbreaking, we salute the brave solider who risked their Twitch for this.\u201d— Bad Marvel Memes (@Bad Marvel Memes) 1653603726
\u201cBINLEY MEGA CHIPPY are happy to introduce the MORBIUS MEAL!!!\n\nFor \u00a34.99 you can get fish & chips, mushy peas and a refreshing can of MUG ROOT BEER. Available for a limited time only!\u201d— Binley Mega Chippy (@Binley Mega Chippy) 1653326385
\u201cThe monsterverse continues as Godzilla faces off against the ultimate Marvel Legend, Dr. Michael Morbius #MorbiusSweep\u201d— KaijuShitposting (@KaijuShitposting) 1653445032
\u201cPlease, no more Morbius jokes\u201d— Jeff Zhang \u5f20\u4f76\u6da6 (@Jeff Zhang \u5f20\u4f76\u6da6) 1653748215
Amen to that.
\u201cMorbius is legit one of the funniest and most inventive memes in a long time\u201d— Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) 1653708226
