MrBeast faces criticism after 'crashing Lamborghini into wall of tape'

MrBeast is known for pulling off some crazy stunts and his latest video is no different as a Lamborghini could be seen crashing into a wall of tape - but is it real?

In the 14-second clip posted on social media aptly titled "How Much Tape To Stop A Lamborghini?" the 26-year-old whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson appeared to get someone to drive a Lamborghini into duct tape - with the number of rolls used increasing each time.

Firstly it started with just one roll, but then quickly multiplied to 100, 1,000, and 5,000 with no signs of visible damage to the luxury car.

That is until 10,000 rolls were used, as the hood of the Lamborghini flew off, then at 15,000 the car slid to the side and off the road.

By the time it got to 20,000 the car struggled to drive through the tape, then at 25,000 rolls of tape, it barely made it through.





Finally, it seems one extra roll of tape was the tipping point as at 25,001 rolls the stopped, as it bounced off the tape wall.

This latest stunt has sparked a lot of reaction from viewers in the comments section which varied in terms of criticism.

One person said: "Bro destroying a lambo for a [YouTube] short is insane."

"Huge respect for the guy that put the tape and drove the car," another person wrote.

A third person added: "He really destroyed an expensive car just to see how much duct tape it took to stop it."

"For complete accuracy of the experiment, you need a different Lamborghini for each run. The Lambo was already quite damaged before the 25,000 mark. So not sure if 25,000 tapes would stop a new Lambo or not," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "Some people have no appreciation for the wealth they have access to."

However, plenty of other commentators also questioned whether the video had been created using AI, with on commenting on Twitter/X: "Why does this video seems fake? Look at Mr. Beast’s leg and its shadow."

Another said: "It looks like an AI generated video."

Meanwhile, MrBeast recently broke his silence following a three month investigation into his company.

