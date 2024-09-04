MrBeast is experimenting with AI to create YouTube video ideas

A new artificial intelligence product is being tested by YouTubers including MrBeast.

The YouTuber, who boasts over 313 million subscribers, had reportedly teamed up with Spotter and its new technology that helps create ideas based on YouTubers' previous content and genres.

The company said it has "deep relationships" with many famed creators including Kinigra Deon, Dude Perfect and MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson.

"We’ve learned from them to build and tune our products to meet YouTubers’ specific needs and have designed our products to be fun to use and personalized to your channel," Spotter suggested on its website.

"After hundreds of conversations with the world’s top creators and experts, we learned they simply needed better options, built with them in mind. So, we started building a creative suite of tools with unique data, insights and AI models personalized to creators and their channels."

Despite seemingly being on board with AI, MrBeast has previously found himself a target of deepfake scam videos.



"Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem," the famed YouTuber posted to X/Twitter at the time.



MrBeast included a clip that has been circulating online, that shows an AI version of him saying he's giving away iPhones.

"You’re one of the 10,000 lucky people who will get an iPhone 15 pro for just $2," the deceiving clip said with a link for victims to 'claim their prize'. "I’m MrBeast and I am doing the world’s largest iPhone 15 giveaway."

