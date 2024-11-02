MrBeast has broken his silence after launching a three-month investigation into his company off the back of shock allegations earlier this year. A number of employees have since been dismissed and others have been replaced.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, hired the law firm 'Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan' back in July when former employee Ava Kris Tyson was accused of sending inappropriate messages to an underaged fan.

She denied allegations at the time and issued a statement which suggested it was "mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."

The YouTuber has since turned to X/Twitter with the findings and said that during the investigation he was "asked to refrain from making public statements to enable a detailed and unbiased investigation."

He told his 31 million followers that the law firm looked into "millions of documents/messages and conducted 39 interviews."

As per the law firm, the sexual allegations against MrBeast LLC were "without basis."

"The allegations were soundly rejected, including by alleged victims," the document read.

It also noted that "allegations of the Company knowingly employing individuals with proclivities or histories towards illegal or questionable legal conduct are similarly without basis."

However, the firm did find "several isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct."

"The Company was informed of such conduct and took swift and appropriate actions to address the incidents, including, where necessary, disciplining or letting go of implicated individuals," the document added.

MrBeast is currently in the process of making several changes to his company, including a new CEO, CPO, CFO, and General Counsel. There will also be mandatory training, an anonymous reporting system for employees and a new policy handbook.

