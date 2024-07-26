Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed is up to his tricks again but this is insanely impressive.

A viral video shows Speed jumping over a Lamborghini with Cristiano Ronaldo branding that's being driven towards him at quite some speed by his father.

After shocking the internet with his latest stunt, some social media users are convinced the video is fake.

But Speed, his cameraman Slipz and even Logan Paul have explained how the video is real.

Speed posted the video on X / Twitter with the caption: "I just jumped over a car it was so scary 😆"

On his alternate X / Twitter account, @ronaldobetter07, Speed explained he actually did the stunt three times because "the drone didn't record the first two times".

Speed's cameraman, Slipz, replied to Speed's video and posted further footage showing that Speed did indeed do the jump three times.

He shared more angles and explained there was a "failed shot" for the first take and during the second, the "drone didn't record".

Just before that, Slipz posted an original Tweet of his own with two videos with the caption "on my entire life he really did that s**t three times, here's the other two takes, he's genuinely insane".

Although he wasn't at the stunt, Logan Paul explained why the stunt is real.

He quoted Speed's Tweet and said: "I've done this before except it was VFX. I went through frame by frame and this looks 100 per cent legit - watch his shadow on the top of the car. Speed is next level."

Paul went on to say that he called Speed to ask if it was real.

"Said he did it three times because he didn't like the angles at first," he added.

As well as wearing a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo on the back, Speed was wearing Prime branded shorts, which is probably why Paul was keen to explain why the video is real.

