A mum has raised concerns about the backlash she might get if she names her daughter Tuesday.

Writing on Mumsnet, the anonymous woman said it was her husband's idea to choose it as her daughter Jessica's middle name but that she was worried that if they go for it people will judge them.

"I actually don't hate it but don't love it either but I know it would make him very happy and his parents," she said.

"I just think will people think we're mental using Tuesday as a middle name? Like teachers etc? I feel it's very alternative."

Despite her concerns, some members of the Mumsnet community seemed to think it was a decent name.

"Great name all round," one said.

Another said: "Nothing really wrong with it, there are many much worse names out there."

And a third wrote: "I think it is really cool and the right side of 'out there'. Go for it!"

But others thought it wasn't a great idea.

"Just no. Other kids will find out and tease her for it. It isn't worth it just to please your [husband] and his parents," one said.

"I'm afraid I think it's a bit of a ridiculous name," another said before conceding: "But I meet lots of people with quite ridiculous first names and it doesn't affect my life."

And a third said: "Not my cup of tea. I don’t really understand why you would want to name a child after a day of the week!"

We'll have to wait and see whether the debate helps her choose(day) her daughter's name.

