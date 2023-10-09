Bride divides internet after charging guests £2,000 to attend her wedding

A bride has annoyed people of the internet by charging guests £2,000 to attend her nuptials.

Reportedly posting on Mumsnet, one of the guests claimed she had been invited to stay at a villa with the bride’s family and friends and was asked to split the cost for a week regardless of how long she could stay.

She wrote: “The thought of spending a week socialising in a villa feels overwhelming, particularly when I don't know anyone and everyone else is in a couple, so I was going to stay only four nights.”

So, she asked to share a room with another guest to cut costs but the bride didn't take it well.

“She started crying and said she was upset because I have never been enthusiastic about her wedding plans (which is true, when she first asked for my villa deposit, I had asked a few times about other accommodation options),” she explained.

After complaining, the bride reportedly refused to talk to her friend and the pair later ended up embroiled in a "heated discussion".

The wedding guest was allegedly told: “It's clear the time/cost/venue etc. is asking too much of you and if it had been the other way round, it wouldn't have even crossed her mind to think about these things.”

The woman's deposit was returned but she was still unsure about going to the wedding.

She wrote: “She has always been quite selfish but I'm really upset by her lack of understanding as to why I don't want to spend a week with strangers and that I really did want to speak about the wedding. But at the same time, I know weddings are stressful and maybe she was trying to be sensitive.

“Truth be told I'd rather go to a school friend's wedding on the same weekend who I feel like is a much better friend.”

Responding to the situation, one commenter reportedly wrote: "The friendship is already over I'm afraid. I wouldn't go. I'm sorry."

Another added: "It sounds like the friendship is going to survive much longer anyway."

While a third said: "You shouldn't have to fund someone else's wedding."

