The hardest working man in viral comedy is at it again, and this time Munya Chawawa is parodying Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson receiving Partygate fines.

The prime minister and the chancellor were two of the people to receive fixed penalty notices this week for an event that took place in June 2020. It comes as 30 more FPNs were issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties, bringing the total to more than 50.

The #BorisOut hashtag was trending within moments of the story breaking this week with reactions aplenty, and it was only a matter of time before Chawawa got in on the act.

This time, he’s imagined a phone call between the pair after the fines were announced.

His version of Sunak, who clearly isn’t too put out by the FPN in the clip, says: “How am I doing? Fine!”

“We basically paid £50 for a slice of cake. Absolute bargain! Is this what it feels like to shop at Aldi or Tesco?”

He goes on to ask whether the police visited Johnson, and shows surprise after realising he was tasered and not the PM.

There’s also confusion over the pronunciation of “non-dom”, before his Sunak character discusses the sale of Channel 4.

“We’re thinking instead of Location, Location, Location, we’re going to have Deportation, Deportation, Deportation. Yeah, that was one of Priti’s ideas.

“I love what she’s done with the asylum seekers. A real life Wonder Woman. Well… Rwanda Woman,” he said referencing the government's new scheme to hold asylum seekers in the African country.

It’s not the first time Chawawa has taken inspiration from Partygate, after taking a swipe at the Met Police over their handling of Johnson's notorious lockdown birthday bash.

Chawawa also went viral earlier this month for the character of 'Olly Mae', who was depicted as a fan of influencer Molly-Mae Hague. He explained how her "we all have the same 24 hours in a day" quote had inspired him.

He keeps on getting better and better.

