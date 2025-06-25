Content creators have been saying "Natalie Reynolds must be stopped" after claims her pranks and content go too far.

Reynolds is renowned for creating provocative content across social media with some calling it 'rage bait', which is online content designed to deliberately provoke anger or outrage.

Her TikTok account was banned earlier in June and a video went viral of what appeared to be Reynolds crying on the phone outside of the company's LA offices pleading with it to reinstate her account.

However after 14 days and campaigns from other creators for Reynolds to be banned across social media platforms, including a prominent video which had a section called 'Natalie Reynolds Must Be Stopped' which gained traction, her TikTok account was recently reinstated.

She seemingly immediately hit back at her critics with 10 videos within the first 12 hours of her account being reinstated with the caption 'who's happy I'm back?'

Here's everything you need to know about Natalie Reynolds.

Natalie Reynolds' TikTok account has been reinstated after she was temporarily banned for 14 days / @nataliexxxreynolds, TikTok

Who is Natalie Reynolds?

Natalie Reynolds is a controversial content creator. She started becoming prominent in 2022 by posting a lot of lip sync videos with her content evolving into pranks and relationship-based jokes.

Reynolds regularly includes her boyfriend Zack in her content.

She has a big following on TikTok with 2.6m followers, along with more than 5.5m YouTube subscribers. Reynolds also streams on Kick.

What did Natalie Reynolds do?

It's unclear exactly why Natalie Reynolds was temporarily banned from TikTok. The official reason has not been revealed by TikTok but in one viral video, Reynolds claimed it was the work of a "jealous" content creator who wanted to take her down.

A video went viral of what appeared to be her crying outside TikTok offices pleading with the company to reinstate her account but there was debate whether this was genuine or a publicity stunt.

There are multiple theories that claim the ban was for a variety of reasons, including for her most infamous incident with someone understood to be a homeless woman who said she couldn't swim jumping into a lake.

This happened in May 2024, but it's unquestionably Reynolds' most renowned moment.

What happened with homeless woman 'prank'?

On 29 May 2024, during a livestream, Reynolds said she would give $20 to a woman understood to be homeless if she jumped into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas.

The woman told Reynolds she couldn't swim but the content creator kept encouraging the woman to do so and she eventually did.

The woman could then be heard calling for help amid cries she could only float and not swim. Reynolds was then told to leave the scene while crying.

After they left, a fire truck could be seen heading towards the scene. During the stream, the status of the woman was not known and people with Reynolds at the time could be heard saying "this is really bad".

Thankfully however, the woman was fine as Austin Police Department said in a statement to MySA at the time the woman was "provided clothing and a way to get home". Austin Police Department confirmed it responded to the incident but a report was not filed.

It's unquestionably the moment Reynolds is most known for, repeatedly encouraging a woman who told her she couldn't swim to jump into a lake, and is the one that has been picked up again recently with calls for her to be banned across social media.

Does Natalie Reynolds have kids?

No, Reynolds does not have kids.

