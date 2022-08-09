Since November 2021, Netflix has been offering a selection of free mobile games for its users, including tie-ins for shows like Stranger Thingsas well as some indie hits like Into The Breach and even Bafta-winning title Before Your Eyes.

But according to reports from CNBC, less than 99 per cent of current Netflix subscribers are actually playing any of the games on offer.

The data was found by app analytics company Apptopia, which says that Netflix’s library of games have been downloaded approximately 23.3 million times.

But while that may sound like a sizeable number, only around 1.7 million people are engaging with the free content daily, a significantly lower number than Netflix’s total of 221 million subscribers.

It comes shortly after Netflix reported its largest quarterly loss, with nearly one million subscribers leaving the service between April and July this year.

Netflix has been making a push into the gaming space for some time now and, according to the streaming service, plans to increase its overall gaming offering from 24 games at the time of writing to 50 by the end of the year.

But they will be facing stiff competition, as other video platforms such as TikTok have also been entering the videogame market.

Social media users expressed their surprise at the news, as many weren’t even aware that they could play games via a Netflix subscription.

If you’re interested in seeing what’s on offer, you can find a list of their games via the Netflix iOS and/or Android app.

