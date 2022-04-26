English broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage has blamed Twitter's algorithm for having "zero growth for 18 months."

On Tuesday (26 April), Farage took to his Twitter feed to post a video saying the platform's algorithm needs to swiftly change.

"Goodness me, haven't I noticed it because I built up a Twitter following of 1.7 million people, and it wasn't very difficult," Farage began.

"Within the last few years, that has completely stopped. I have had no growth on Twitter whatsoever. The stuff I put out, the stuff I say, gets seen by far fewer people."

Farage then went on to say that maybe it has to do with content being "dull and boring" and that he has "nothing interesting to say" or "original thoughts," but he doesn't think that that's the case.

"But there's something called an algorithm. It's a weird, mathematical formula. I don't fully understand how it works," he said. "It's through that algorithm where [sic] not to ban you from Twitter but to shadow ban you from Twitter."

Farage then recalled a recent experience where his friend spoke with a "Senior Twitter executive in the UK," and his name came up.

"The Twitter executive used the 'c -word' ... so much for a platform for free speech. The whole culture of the organisation has been towards censorship, towards cancel culture, so frankly, Elon has really really got to drain the Twitter swamp.

Farage concluded: "But if anyone can do it, it's this guy."

In the comments section of his post, people shared their adverse opinions about Farage's "zero growth" and even referenced Brexit.

Check out the reactions below.

In other Farage news, he appeared to compare himself to far-right French politicianMarine Le Pen's political fortunes.

In conversation with GB News following Emmanuel Macron's victory over Le Pen in the French presidential elections, Farage said the Le Pen was becoming "stronger."

He also said her ability to increase her share of the vote reminded him of the rise of his former party UKIP.

"Every single election that goes by, she gets a little bit stronger. And it reminds me of the journey of an anti-establishment party in Britain who they dared to call extreme," he told the outlet.

"UKIP in 1999 in the European elections came fourth. In 2004, third. In 2009, second, in 2014 first, and we got a referendum, and I see a very similar trajectory in France."

On the other hand, following the debut of Piers Morgan's new show, he felt the need to notify Farage that his show got higher ratings despite his attempt to sabotage him.

So, @Nigel_Farage tried to sabotage my interview with President Trump in a despicable act of two-faced weasel treachery…. Last night, my show @PiersUncensored got five times the ratings of his show. FIVE TIMES!!! Karma's a b*tch, Nige," Morgan tweeted.





