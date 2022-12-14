Fabric nightclub in London has banned a guest who filmed another clubber and posted the footage on social media.

The club, which has a no photo policy, responded to the clip which showed a scantily dressed guest dancing inside the venue.

The footage featured the caption: “Yo I’ll never be going to fabric again after seeing this.”

Fabric then replied to the tweet by saying: “Great, given this tweet, we’d prefer it if you didn’t come. Our club was built on the values of free expression and the freedom to dance and not be judged.

“We also have a No Photo Policy to protect our dancers’ privacy. Please do the right thing and remove this video.”

The club then posted an update on Tuesday (December 13) and wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday we were made aware of a Tweet circulating featuring a video of a dancer at the club. We have requested that due to the nature of the caption and the context in which it was taken, that the video be removed. The author has been given a lifetime ban.”

The venue also posted its No Photo Policy on social media, writing that “the policy is in place as a guidance – a statement on our mission to try and encourage our community to stay in the moment. Not taking photos or videos during a club event doesn’t just, we think, [create] a better vibe, but also gives privacy to fellow punters and to the artist playing who might not want to be in your photos or videos.”

Fabric faced the prospect of permanent closure in 2016 after a pair of drug-related deaths caused its licence to be revoked. However, it was reinstated after a successful public campaign.

The club was founded in 1999 and has become one of the most famous nightclubs in the UK in that time.

