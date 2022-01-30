Given Wordle’s popularity, it’s no surprise the viral brainteaser has inspired its fair share of memes.

With our Twitter feeds awash with green squares each morning, it seems everyone is enjoying the viral game. It’s made its way onto a Saturday Night Live skit, and has even inspired an NSFW spin-off.

If you’re not already familiar with the puzzle, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word. If a box turns green, it means your letter is correct. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

Since it became popular, certain strategies have circulated that can help you get five green squares faster.

Each day on Twitter people share how many guesses it took them to get a flush of green squares, but some days the words are more… surprising than others.

Naturally, the trend of sharing square emojis on Twitter inspired people to get creative.

Given the game’s huge popularity, we’re sure we’ll continue seeing more “not a Wordle” memes popping up on our Twitter feeds.

