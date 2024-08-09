GTA 6: Live updates as Autumn 2025 release on track

New GTA 6 details were revealed buy Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two ahead of an earnings call.

Fans were hopeful for an update on GTA 6 as Take-Two hosts an earnings call on August 8 and while there was no news on a second trailer or any screenshots, the company did confirm GTA 6 is on track for an Autumn 2025 release.

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release then, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window have been the only other official announcements so far.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements, speculation and reaction as it happens with our live blog below.



Headlines from Take-Two earnings call GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 according to Take-Two Rockstar Games Take-Two hosted a quarterly earnings call on August 8 and while there wasn't any new material shared on GTA 6, the company did confirm the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025. It remained tight-lipped about any further updates on the game though. One investor at the end of the call asked what stage of development the game is at, to which bosses refused to answer. GTA 5 and GTA Online are on the decline in terms of sales performance, with GTA 5 selling less than five million copies in the first quarter of the financial year, something which the game has done time and again.

But Take-Two did say it was happy with where things are at with the title. There has been lots of rumour and speculation that Rockstar is preparing to add mods into GTA Online and a potential GTA 6 online mode too. Strauss Zelnick, chair and CEO of Take-Two, was asked about what the company is thinking about this. He said: "We've been very open minded and are excited about what users are delivering with our titles and other people's titles. "For certain titles, for example Roblox, they are really more platforms than individual entertainment titles and we pride ourselves on making the best entertainment of any sort. "If consumers want to enhance that for future use, we want to enable that, generally speaking. "That can be a positive addition to the industry. I don't think it will define our company or the industry however." Zelnick made it clear that Take-Two's focus is still on producing quality games itself.

ICYMI: GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release on track with no delays according to Take-Two - full story GTA 6 is on track without any delays according to documents from Take-Two Rockstar Games GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025, according to official documents published by Take-Two ahead of an earnings call on August 8. Fans were hopeful for an update on GTA 6 ahead of the earnings call and while there might not be any official update on a second trailer or new screenshots, news that release is on schedule ensures they have not been disappointed.

In the lead up to the call, there was a lot of speculation that Rockstar Games could drop a new trailer, screenshots or an update on progress of the title. Read the full story here.

Second trailer discussion Ronin_777 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Why did nobody ask about the second trailer? Seems like a missed opportunity to get some insight on their marketing strategy for GTA 6." Particular_Hand2877 said: "One, the analysts, apart from a couple, do not really care. They are there to get insight into how the company is doing financially. Two, Zelnick wouldn't have actually answered the question or would've just said 'that's up to Rockstar'." MrUltaOnReddit said: "No point in asking really. Someone asked what stage of development GTA 6 is in and they didn't even asnwer that." LucifersPeen said: "They obviously can't talk about GTA 6 without Rockstar's approval. At least it's still on track for Fall 2025!"

More GTA 6 info later this year? @that1detective, an X / Twitter account that posts regular GTA content, has speculated that Take-Two confirming GTA 6 is still on track could mean an update from Rockstar Games later in the year. Rockstar has been very quiet about GTA 6 since posting the trailer for it in December 2023.

"Don't lose hope" On the GTA 6 Subreddit, EliteFireBox has urged fans who are "disappointed" that Take-Two or Rockstar Games did not reveal a new trailer or screenshots to "not lose hope". "Rockstar has been very unpredictable with how they approach marketing for GTA 6," the user said. "So I'm keeping hope that there is a small chance we might get some sort of information before the end of this year! Don't lose hope yet folks!" MisunderstoodBadger1 said: "A reaffirmed Fall 2025 release window is good news." Amy_Wish4737 said: "Information about GTA 6 in November 2023 was published on earnings call day, so." diplomaticR said: "Why would you even expect anything? It will be Rockstar that will announce new progress with the development on their social media, not Strauss Zelnick on investor call, when Rockstar will be ready - we'll know."

"It's time for GTA 6" A regular poster on X / Twitter of GTA content seems quite happy that GTA 5 is "falling off". @Nuro_Citrix said: "GTA 5 is falling off, time for GTA 6." @Nuro_Citrix is understood to be someone who had insider information that the game's trailer would be revealed in December 2023.

Take-Two boss does not rule out revealing GTA 6 release date later this year In an interview with Variety, Take-Two's chair and CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the company will reveal the release date for GTA 6 ahead of, or during, its next earnings call in November. He said: "I guess we'll see." You tease, Zelnick...

"We've finally reached the end" @that1detective, an X / Twitter account that posts regular GTA content, says when it comes to GTA 5 and GTA Online, "we've finally reached the end". That's because GTA Online performance is down and GTA 5 dipped below selling five million copies in the first quarter of the financial year. Despite that, Take-Two's chair and CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company is happy with where the Grand Theft Auto franchise is currently at.

More Reddit reaction DaBestCommenter said: "Nice." Sea_Philosopher1080 said: "Sounds like good news tbh lol." Beneficial-Injury-60 said: "That’s good!"

Reddit reaction to GTA 6 on track for Autumn 2025 DANI69696696666 said: "Ngl, knowing Rockstar, I think the game is finished already and all they do now is seeking perfection by fixing as many bugs as possible and polishing the game to deliver it at the best state possible they can." EnvironmentalSeat298 said: "So then give us some screenshots hello." fanfarius said: "We'll get Civilisation VII before GTA 6 😐"

Main takeaways from Take-Two's earnings call GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025.

GTA 5 and GTA Online are on the decline in terms of sales performance.

Take-Two is "excited" about the modding community but is focused on making the best products it can across its studios.

Call has ended The audio call for Take-Two's earnings call for the first quarter of the financial year has now concluded. We'll have a roundup of the main points and reaction still to come so stay tuned.

Modding on PC and console Strauss Zelnick, chair and CEO of Take-Two, was asked about what the company is thinking in terms of the role of modding on PC and console. He said: "We've been very open minded and are excited about what users are delivering with our titles and other people's titles. "For certain titles, for example Roblox, they are really more platforms than individual entertainment titles and we pride ourselves on making the best entertainment of any sort. "If consumers want to enhance that for future use, we want to enable that, generally speaking. "That can be a positive addition to the industry. I don't think it will define our company or the industry however."

GTA Online declining GTA Online performance overall is down and Take-Two said it expects this decrease to continue into the future.

In the first quarter of this financial year, GTA 5 did not sell five million copies, which it usually does every three month period measured.

SAG-AFTRA strike action not expected to affect development at all Strauss Zelnick, chair and CEO of Take-Two, said: "We deeply value our talent relationships and historically, we work very successfully with all of the unions including SAG-AFTRA. "We're on common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals so I'm confident we can get to a mutually beneficial outcome. "We do not expect any impact on titles that are already in development."

GTA 6 development update query denied Strauss Zelnick, chair and CEO of Take-Two, said: "There's no cookie cutter answer to your question [about where development with GTA 6 is at] and that's not the kind of insight we would give in terms of an update of the company."

Shareholder questions underway This is where we could get some questions about GTA 6 to Take-Two bosses.

Take-Two CEO confirms GTA 6 is on track During the audio call, chair and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick reiterated that GTA 6 is still on track to launch in Autumn 2025. The company is not anticipating any delays at present.

GTA 5 sales "exceeded expectations" Sales of GTA 5 "exceeded expectations" says Take-Two chair and CEO Strauss Zelnick. More than 200 million copies have now been sold of GTA 5 but it seems there was a sale of just over five million games in the Grand Theft Auto series in total in the last quarter. Zelnick said GTA Online's Bottom Dollar Bounties update proved popular and engaging for players. Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold more than 65 million units.

Earnings call begins The Take-Two earnings call for the first quarter of this financial year is starting. While it's not expected there will be much mention of GTA 6 during the call itself, there could be some questions from shareholders and stakeholders about it right at the very end. There are some interesting figures on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release on track with no delays according to Take-Two - full story GTA 6 is on track without any delays according to documents from Take-Two Rockstar Games GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025, according to official documents published by Take-Two ahead of an earnings call on August 8. Fans were hopeful for an update on GTA 6 ahead of the earnings call and while there might not be any official update on a second trailer or new screenshots, news that release is on schedule ensures they have not been disappointed.

In the lead up to the call, there was a lot of speculation that Rockstar Games could drop a new trailer, screenshots or an update on progress of the title. Read the full story here.

BREAKING: Autumn 2025 still on track according to Take-Two forecast Take-Two has shared documents from the presentation ahead of the call. While there doesn't seem to be anything new about GTA 6, the company forecasts the game to still be on track for Autumn 2025. That's good news in itself as it does not appear the game is facing any delays at present.

Earnings call is live The earnings call is live so people can dial in and classical music is playing as 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET) approaches. How juxtaposing for any potential discussion of GTA 6. It is quite relaxing though...

What was said in the last earnings call During the last Take-Two earnings call in May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Autumn 2025 for GTA 6. "We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

30 minutes to go Just half-an-hour to go before Take-Two hosts its latest earnings call. Last time out, in May, in the 30 minutes leading up to it came the announcement GTA 6 would release in Autumn 2025. Let's hope for an update like that this time!

Reminder of what could be announced There are a few theories as to what could happen from Take-Two or Rockstar Games during the earnings call. One that has been doing the rounds is news of a second trailer, or that it could just drop unexpectedly given how the first trailer was leaked hours before scheduled in December 2023. Another that people have been talking about is screenshots. The GTA 6 website was updated prematurely it seemed earlier this year to include placeholders for four images but any word on that seems to have gone very quiet.

Failing that, Take-Two may simply be able to confirm that the Autumn 2025 release is on track, which would be positive in itself. Even if there isn't anything on any of these points before or during the earnings call, something might come up from questions shareholders and stakeholders can ask bosses at the end. Any announcement might not have anything to do with GTA 6 at all. A recent report suggests Rockstar is working on bringing in mods to GTA Online very soon ahead of the release of GTA 6 so there could be some sort of announcement on that.

One hour to go We'll have all the latest as it happens from Take-Two's earnings call which starts at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET) right here on the live blog. If there is any news on GTA 6, expect it to be announced just ahead of the earnings call now or during the presentation. Failing that, questions from investors at the end might give some indication if the game is still on track to release in Autumn 2025, which would be good news in itself as there has been nothing official since that announcement in May.

Take-Two at lowest share price since GTA 6 was announced Take-Two's share price has tumbled to its lowest level since the start of November 2023, when there was an earnings call and GTA 6 was announced that month. The day of that call saw its price rise to $143.47, up from $136.36 the day before, according to Google. At the time of wiring, $135.67 is the lowest it has dipped to since then and that was on August 7 2024 but it has since risen to £136.99 on August 8. Take-Two usually announces news ahead of an earnings call to drive up interest and investment. As a result of Take-Two narrowing the release window of GTA 6 down to Autumn 2025 in May ahead of an earnings call, the company's share price rose sharply. A similar kind of update on GTA 6 ahead of the latest earnings call in an hour-and-a-half's time would likely yield a similar result over the coming days. Watch this space...

Rockstar "removes" six Instagram posts Redditor ThinkPool has noticed Rockstar Games has removed six images from its Instagram account in the hours leading up to Take-Two's earnings call. It's causing hype among some in the GTA 6 Subreddit but not everyone. SwarthyBorn said: "Delete six GTA Online post = posting new six GTA Online post." Educational-Tower-48 said: "Six posts removed? GTA 6 launching tomorrow? 🥶😳😱" hlamster said: "Why the hell they have to delete the posts what's costing them to leave them there." Another one has since been added, promoting the latest GTA Online event update.

What could be announced? There are a few speculated possibilities of what could be announced during the earnings call.

One is that news of a second trailer could release, or it could just drop unexpectedly given how the first trailer was leaked hours before scheduled in December 2023. Another which seems more likely is that there could be screenshots; the GTA 6 website was updated prematurely it seemed earlier this year to include placeholders for four images but any word on that seems to have gone very quiet. And it might even simply be that Take-Two is able to confirm GTA 6 is on track to release in Autumn 2025, which would be good news in itself. Even if there isn't anything on any of these points before or during the earnings call, the chance investors have to ask questions at the end means something could be revealed in that, even if it's just Take-Two's stance on keeping tight lipped for now. Or it might not be anything to do with GTA 6 at all. A recent report suggests Rockstar is working on bringing in mods to GTA Online very soon ahead of the release of GTA 6 so there could be some sort of announcement on that.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has announced the latest round of events to get boosts in GTA Online this week. "Lock up bounty targets in GTA Online to boost Bottom Dollar's bottom line this week," the update said. "Three Most Wanted Targets gets you a GTA$100K bonus and five Standard Targets secures another GTA$100K. Plus, your office's bail enforcement agents get 2X GTA$, and more."

Take-Two set to host earnings call Take-Two or Rockstar Games may give an update on GTA 6 ahead of, or during, an earnings call Rockstar Games Take-Two is holding a quarterly earnings call at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET). The company will detail its financial performance for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, so from the start of April to the end of June. To drive up investment and interest, Take-Two and Rockstar have previously made big announcements ahead of earnings calls, such as Take-Two announcing GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025 earlier this year and Rockstar revealing Red Dead Redemption 2 before one in 2017. The last GTA 6 announcement was made minutes before the actual earnings call itself, so there could be anything from now until the earnings call and even through the call itself. Even if there is no official word, there will be some talking points from questions posed to Take-Two bosses at the end as to if the game is on track. We'll have all the latest as it happens so be sure to keep it locked with the Indy100 GTA 6 live blog.

GTA Online mods reaction Redditors have been reacting to reports Rockstar Games is set to rollout mods for GTA Online later this year. DoeDon404 said: "If they are planning 6 to be their biggest release yet making Online something that has both ton of Rockstar made and user made stuff will help keep things fresh, content wise I do wonder how far will they go, though I personally hope online and single player will be separated with their own folders, cause for 5 having it bulk up in required storage from all the online stuff is annoying." najaxy9 said: "I thought it gonna be something like user create content in Fortnite." anthonybokov said: "Following that logic director mode is also a modding tool. Modding is much deeper than just creating missions or other 'content' especially on consoles." simagus said: "If you mean things like custom skins for cars and clothes, and stuff that does not effect the gameplay of you or other players in any way, yeah, I guess that could be kind of cool." HiiGuardian said: "Beautiful thing about all this is if Rockstar is willing to give this s**t to GTA 5, GTA 6's online is packing some serious weight."

Read Dead Online update Moving away from GTA 6 for a moment, Rockstar Games has revealed an update for Red Dead Online on its Newswire. "Explore parts unknown to earn collector bonuses including triple rewards on collectible set sales," the studio said. "Plus get double rewards on the featured series, triple XP on free roam missions and more."

"Likely" GTA Online future in user generated content After an article from GTA Focal claimed new modding tools will be rolled out for GTA Online and could feature in a potential online space for GTA 6, X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3 said this will likely represent a new vision for Rockstar Games. The account said even if the recent news is not 100 per cent correct, "it's still very likely that GTA 6 and the future of GTA Online will be rooted in user generated content and modding given the massive success of FiveM, Fortnite and Roblox." Rockstar Games bought Cfx.re, home to one of the most popular GTA 5 modding servers in FiveM and its Red Dead Redemption 2 counterpart RedM, in August 2023 for a reported $20m.

What could be announced ahead of Take-Two earnings call Will there be an update on GTA 6, or even GTA Online, ahead of Take-Two's earnings call? Rockstar Games Take-Two has a habit of announcing big news from its studios such as Rockstar Games and 2K ahead of earnings calls to drive up interest and investment. Ahead of the last one in May, Take-Two narrowed the release window down of GTA 6 to Autumn 2025. This time around, if there is an announcement, there are a few possibilities. One is that news of a second trailer could release, or it could just drop unexpectedly given how the first trailer was leaked hours before scheduled in December 2023. Another is that there could be screenshots; the GTA 6 website was updated prematurely it seemed earlier this year to include placeholders for four images but any word on that seems to have gone very quiet. Or it might not be anything to do with GTA 6 at all. A recent report suggests Rockstar is working on bringing in mods to GTA Online very soon ahead of the release of GTA 6 so there could be some sort of announcement on that. Even if there isn't anything on any of these points before or during the earnings call, the chance investors have to ask questions at the end means something could be revealed in that, even if it's just Take-Two's stance on keeping tight lipped for now.

GTA 6 Subreddit moderators support petition for change in EU law The moderators of the GTA 6 Subreddit have shared a link for a petition to change EU law to stop video game companies from rendering games "unplayable" after official support has ended. The petition says: "Specifically, the initiative seeks to prevent the remote disabling of video games by the publishers, before providing reasonable means to continue functioning of said video games without the involvement from the side of the publisher." It's getting a lot of support from GTA 6 Redditors.

GTA 6 trailer recreated in Skyrim hailed as "masterpiece" The GTA 6 trailer has been recreated in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with one Redditor hailing it as a "masterpiece". slushgato posted the reimagining of the trailer in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it's gone down incredibly well. The trailer has been recreated in the game itself and the result is brilliant. EvenAH27 hailed it as a "masterpiece". Justalittletoserious said: "I have no idea why and how can anyone conceptualise this, but I'm happy it exists." secretsaucebear said: "This is some of the best s**t I've ever seen. That wagon twerk I swear it killed me lol."

Mod tools being 'rolled out' for GTA Online, could be in GTA 6 too Rockstar Games is reportedly bringing a huge modding update to GTA Online and it could feature in GTA 6 Rockstar Games An article from GTA Focal claims new modding tools will be rolled out for GTA Online and could feature in a potential online space for GTA 6. Rockstar Games bought Cfx.re, home to one of the most popular GTA 5 modding servers in FiveM and its Red Dead Redemption 2 counterpart RedM, in August 2023 for a reported $20m. Since then, it's understood Rockstar has been working on something known as Project Soundstage, also known as ROME, to develop new modding tools for GTA Online so players can make and share more of their own content. Reports say this could be rolled out for GTA Online on PC later in 2024 and for consoles soon as well. It has led to speculation online this could therefore feature in GTA 6. This report is not 100 per cent verified however and Rockstar Games has not confirmed or commented at present.

GTA 6 locations in real life comparison YouTuber TGG flew to Miami to check out some of the real world locations the GTA 6 trailer is based on. He had a look at what some of the places like the beach, Ocean Drive and the Everglades look like compared to how they are portrayed by Rockstar Games.

Hope a second trailer does not get leaked A Redditor hopes a second trailer for GTA 6 does not get leaked like what happened with the first. Hours before Rockstar was due to drop its first trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, it was leaked online which forced the studio to publish the trailer early. hosseinhx77 said: "It's always heart breaking and sad for the fans and devs when something that devs worked and fans were waiting for years gets leaked and gets public sooner than intended time even if its just one day before its launch! I hope everyone will be able to watch the trailer at the same time either it's on stream, YouTube or wherever when they decide to launch it." Others think what previously happened might change Rockstar's approach to dropping any further updates. ContentWhile said: "I remember seeing the leak on Twitter hours before the real thing was supposed to start, hopefully it goes better on trailer two." beerguy74 said: "I hope it just drops with no warning. I hate the announcement that says we will be announcing something next week." Educational-Tower-48 said: "Agreed, the trailer was supposed to be released in the evening where I live but I woke up to a message from a Discord server saying trailer has been released early due to a leak. I was half asleep when I watched it at first, had to rewatch sometime later to figure out what was going on."

Eight months since "one of craziest nights on Twitter" Can you believe it? It's already been eight months since the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked on social media and then officially shared by Rockstar Games... Hours before it was due to be released by Rockstar, the trailer was leaked online, prompting the studio to release it ahead of schedule. It has gone on to smash all kinds of records, including the most viewed video on YouTube for something that's not music, and is closing in on 204m views on the video sharing platform alone at the time of writing.

Take-Two earnings call - what to expect GTA 6 fans are hopeful of some sort of update this week Rockstar Games On August 8 at 9.30pm BST (1.30pm PT / 4.30pm ET), Take-Two is holding an earnings call in which the company that owns Rockstar Games details its financial performance and aims to drive investment. Just before the last one started in May, Take-Two announced that GTA 6 is scheduled to release in Autumn 2025, narrowing down the previous release window of 2025. Because of that, there is a lot of speculation there could be an update on GTA 6 ahead of an earnings call again to drive investment. Even if there is no official announcement from Take-Two or Rockstar before or during the earnings call, after the presentation, investors can ask questions to bosses and if last time is anything to go by, investors will want to know what's happening with GTA 6, so it's likely to at least yield some sort of information or discussion around the game. It has been eight months since Rockstar even acknowledged GTA 6 at all which is the same amount of time it took the studio to release new GTA 5 information after the game was announced. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a seven month gap between updates too.

Rockstar confirms Bully on GTA+ for August 20 Rockstar Games has confirmed that cult classic title Bully will release on GTA+ on August 20. "Back-to-school is right around the corner," says the announcement. "Rule the halls of Bullworth Academy in Bully, coming to the GTA+ Games Library on August 20."

Boat scene in trailer "inspired by" Miami Vice This scene from the GTA 6 trailer is understood to have taken its inspiration from Miami Vice Rockstar Games Reddit user pladticbluepalm has spotted a scene from Miami Vice of boats speeding past a container ship in the harbour. It looks incredibly similar to a scene from the GTA 6 trailer. housemusicdigger said: "Rockstar really loves Michael Mann (I love him too)." PapaYoppa said: "100 per cent inspired by that scene." um_ur_chinese said: "Crazy dark movie. A lot of people hated it but I liked it. Similar kind of uneasy feeling throughout the whole movie like Training Day."

Second trailer 'tease' - what we know so far There are three different theories at the moment as to when a second GTA 6 trailer, or an announcement, might drop Rockstar Games There are a number of theories doing the rounds at the moment as to when Rockstar might drop a second trailer for GTA 6. One theory is it could be as soon as Sunday (August 4) night, as there's a date in the top right corner of a body cam scene in the first trailer that says August 4 at 11.58pm. It's led to speculation a second trailer could drop then or in the early hours of August 5. Another is that with Take-Two hosting an earnings call on August 8, there could be some sort of announcement about the game in the run up to that. Ahead of Rockstar's parent company's last earnings call in May, Take-Two narrowed the release window of the game down to Autumn 2025. The other theory is that a second trailer might drop on October 4. That's because in a short trailer for a GTA Online update, a pizza delivery bike license plate had "Oct" in the top left corner with "PIZZ4" underneath it. At this stage, this is all speculation though and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two.

Bully 2: Everything we know so far Could Bully 2 be on the way? Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images & Rockstar Games After Rockstar Games announced Bully would be coming to its premium subscription based in 2024, the rumour mill about the potential Bully 2 started back up. Since Rockstar made the announcement, a release date for when Bully will release on GTA+ has been leaked on X / Twitter. It's a cult classic and fans are keen on the idea of Bully 2 - but where are we at with a sequel? Read the full story here.

Bully release date on GTA+ subscription service leaked online A release date has been leaked on X / Twitter Rockstar Games A release date appears to have been leaked on social media of when Rockstar Games' cult classic title Bully will be made available on its GTA+ premium subscription service. Earlier in 2024, Rockstar announced Bully would be coming to GTA+ and now it appears an exact date for this has been leaked on X / Twitter.

Read the full story here.

Gaming analyst says GTA 6 may only run at 720p on Xbox Series S John Linneman, an analyst from Digital Foundry, thinks Rockstar Games is targeting a resolution of 720p for GTA 6 on Xbox Series S and explained why this might be the case. "It's probably a PS5 and Xbox Series X target, the trailer, I would say. So we could assume maybe 720p target for Series S," he said on a video shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit. "If they're going this hard on these ray tracing effects, they can't really just rip them out either, you can't just say 'oh I'm going to turn this off'. "You need a fallback, you need to, I'm sorry, 'art it' the right way with the fallback to look good so I think this is one of those cases where they're going to have to make it work. We'll see what that means." In simplest terms, ray tracing basically simulates the behaviour of light. It's not the first time experts have warned about potential performance issues for GTA 6. There is no official word on this yet from Rockstar Games.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Don't expect big technological jump says former Rockstar developer Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has warned players not to expect a massive technological leap forward as the gains being made are much more incremental than when GTA went 3D. In an interview with SanInPlay, further reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, Vermeij said: "The difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not that not that big. So you don't really have that technology jump to make things different and better. "The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was big and from GTA: SA to GTA 4 was very big. I don't think we can ever see a jump like that again. "I think there's definitely time for a revolution where animation is maybe not hand-animated anymore but it would be more AI-driven and physics-driven."

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

Second trailer release date speculation - video See on Instagram Has Rockstar Games teased a second trailer date for GTA 6? Speculation is swirling after a date was spotted on a license plate in a teaser for the new GTA Online update...

Huge GTA 6 leaks 'not as important as people think' Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has reacted to the huge GTA 6 leaks that happened in September 2022 when around 90 videos of in-development gameplay footage were leaked. In an interview with SanInPlay, reported by GamesRadar, Vermeij played down the importance of these leaks. He said: "The leaks are usually not as important as people think. It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news and Rockstar doesn't give them any news. "Whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analysed and it often gets run negatively. "Their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way but it's not just their fault."

First GTA Online pizza challenge completed GTA Online players have acted quickly to unlock a reward for all players. Rockstar posted: "🍕 Challenge complete! The GTA Online community successfully smashed the first-ever Pizza Delivery Community Challenge, delivering over 23 million pizza pies and counting. "As a reward, every GTA Online player can log in on Thursday (August 1) to claim the Pizza This... Tee."

GTA 5 coming to Xbox PC Game Pass? There is speculation GTA 5 could be heading to Xbox's PC Game Pass. The game has been on Game Pass to Xbox players before but it has never been available on the PC tier - that could change soon though. Reputable Rockstar insider Tez2 says the studio is "preparing" it. Tez2 went on to explain GTA 5 would be launched through the Xbox App on PC much like other PC Game Pass titles which then goes through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar's PS4 problem The most active platform for GTA Online is PS4 "by some distance" / Rockstar Games It's been known for a while that GTA 6 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC but that it does not appear it will release on previous generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One. While revenue is up for Sony on PS5 compared to PS4, a significant amount of GTA Online's player base remains on the console which released 11 years ago. Market analysts Ampere has said out of more than 20million active users of GTA Online, the most active platform for the game "by some distance" is PS4. That means if this avid fanbase wants to play the new game in Autumn 2025, millions will have to upgrade their hardware at a cost. Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere, said: "Ampere expects Rockstar to continue operating GTA Online for the foreseeable future but this will mean maintaining multiple communities as the user base is split following the launch of GTA 6." That would mean Rockstar would have a juggling act of making sure there's a smooth GTA 6 launch and there are enough quality updates for it while still keeping its GTA Online fanbase happy instead of putting all its focus into the new title. However that's what's been going on throughout the development of GTA 6 - the game is being worked on alongside regular GTA Online updates.

Trailer speculation reaction Speculation about the potential release date for a second GTA 6 trailer has split opinion in a Subreddit discussion. Four seconds into a teaser trailer for a GTA Online update, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter; on the number plate, it says 'Oct' in the top left corner and the plate itself says 'PIZZ4'. That has led to speculation a second trailer for GTA 6 could release on October 4. adotang said: "But wasn't 'OCT' the month sticker on the San Andreas license plate since GTA V's release?" ContentWhile said: "So far the plate is less crazy of an idea than the moon thing." MrbiinerFR said: "In real no kidding it's possible."

GTA 6 might yet be affected by video game actors' strike Video game voice and performance actors have gone on strike over the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within video games. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American union that looks after the rights of video game actors - 98.32 per cent of members voted in favour of taking action. Previously, the strike terms are reported to affect games that started in late 2023 and GTA 6 has been in development for a number of years. But speaking to Inverse, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said games like GTA 6 could still be affected. "Members who want to show solidarity with the union can elect voluntarily not to work on these titles," he said. "And we know that many of our members are going to become unavailable to work on those. "So while [non-struck games like Grand Theft Auto 6] may not be subject to a strike in the technical sense, their production is also subject to being disrupted by members who don’t want to work without the proection of AI terms and who don't want to undermine solidarity with the union."

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, was one of the companies mentioned about those that might be affected by action.

Did Rockstar Games tease a second trailer release date? A delivery bike licence plate might hold a clue to the release date of a potential second GTA 6 trailer / Rockstar Games In an update for GTA Online, there are new Pizza Delivery odd jobs where players can visit Pizza This... locations across Los Santos and act as a delivery rider for rewards - Rockstar has said if 10 million pizzas are delivered collectively then all players can claim a free t-shirt. But in a trailer for it, there is speculation Rockstar may have also hidden the exact date of a second trailer. Four seconds into the teaser, there is a slow pan of the number plate on the back of a delivery scooter. Read the full story here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.